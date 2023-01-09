Rural Beaver Dam couple charged with sexual assault of preteen girl

JUNEAU – A rural Beaver Dam couple faces multiple felony charges related to a preteen girl being inappropriately touched at the couple’s home.

Johnathan Haase faces felony charges of four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of child enticement, five counts of exposing genitals and one count of exposing a child to harmful materials. If found guilty of even one of the sexual assault charges, which has the harshest felonies, he could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Felicia Haase faces a felony count of failure to act during the sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to harmful materials and exposing genitals to a child. If found guilty of the failure-to-act charge, which has the harshest felonies, she could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

The 12-year-old girl told a teacher, who is a mandatory reporter, that Johnathan Haase had inappropriately touched her upper private parts. The girl said after she turned 12, he had asked her to see her birthmark, which is on her shoulder and touched her breasts. The girl said that he had done so more than two times, but did not know how many exactly. The girl said that she felt uncomfortable after he touched her. She also said Felicia Haase had also seen Johnathan touching her.

The girl also said that the couple had given her a vibrator to use, but she had not used it. The wife had attempted to show the girl where the toy went using herself as an example.

Felicia Haase was spoken to on Feb. 16. She told officers that Jonathan had checked the girl for a sexually transmitted infection. Felicia denied seeing Johnathan touching the girl’s breasts, but later admitted to seeing him touching her once when reminded by law enforcement what the girl had said to them.

The detective spoke with Johnathan after talking to Felicia. He said he was uncomfortable touching the girl’s breasts, and he had done it three times. He said he was doing it because he knew someone who had an infection because their nipple never came out, and he was attempting to get the nipple to come out.

Haase denied having sexual interest in pre-pubescent girls, but child sexual abuse material was found on his laptop.

Initial hearings for both are scheduled on March 13.