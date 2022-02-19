SAGES plans chili supper, showcase: Anniversary event set for Feb. 24

FOX LAKE – Anyone curious about the public charter school in Fox Lake with a child entering grades 4K through six can learn more School for Agricultural & Environmental Studies’ project showcase and chili supper fundraiser.

The free event will be held Thursday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 200 S. Depot St., Fox Lake, and is open to the public.

It is also the school’s 10th anniversary. A part of the Waupun Area School District, SAGES is a project-based, public charter school with nearly 120 students in grades 4K through six.

This special event features guided school tours, learner project displays, a 10-year school timeline, SAGES alumni panel discussion and a 2012 time capsule opening.

Chili and baked goods will be available for purchase.

According to Sheri Hicken, Agricultural Educator/Community Outreach, visitors can walk through SAGES’ hallways at their own pace to view classrooms and learner projects.

“They may also choose to take a guided school tour featuring stops by indoor and outdoor learning spaces from the teaching kitchen and greenhouse to the chicken coop, school gardens and living schoolyard,” said Hicken. “Beyond school tours, visitors can hear from famous people at the SAGES’ fourth grade wax museum, explore SAGES’ second grade indoor barn quilt trail, read animal books by kindergarten and first grade authors and so much more.”

Guided tours are student-led and occur from 5 to 5:30 p.m. They begin at the school’s main office.

SAGES’ Governance Board members, as well as SAGES Foundation and Parent Teacher Organization members will also be on hand to greet guests, share current efforts and answer questions.

“The event is open to everyone – community members, parents with children considering enrollment, prospective learning partners, local agriculturists and environmentalists, or anyone with an interest in education who wants to see what SAGES is all about,” said Principal Megan Hanni. “Come one, come all. We’re looking forward to seeing you.”

To learn more about SAGES, how to enroll or for an event schedule visit www.waupun.k12.wi.us/o/sages.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.