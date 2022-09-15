Schachts’ legacy to continue at UW Law School: Fund to benefit less advantaged youths

Legal minds from across the state honored one of their own on Wednesday night.

A fund has been established at the UW-Madison Law School in the names of Maryann Schacht and her late husband Herman David Schacht, to encourage Native American and disadvantaged students to pursue careers in law.

The event was organized by attorney Daniel and Carleen Vande Zande of Waupun.

A partial list of dignitaries in the room at Old Hickory Golf Club included: Dan Tojaki and Mindy Scott from the UW Law School, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, Wisconsin State Bar President Margaret Hickey, legal counsel for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Claire Silverman, Dodge County judges Brian Pfitzinger, Joe Sciascia, Kris Snow, John Storck, Steve Bauer and attorney Stephanie Schacht, who is Maryann’s daughter. Spouses and other dignitaries and friends also attended the tribute.

Maryann officially retired on Jan. 3, 2022. She served as Beaver Dam’s city attorney beginning in 2001, having followed her husband into that position. Dave, as he was known, was city attorney from 1971 to 2000 and then assistant city attorney for a 10-year period when Maryann took over. Together Dave and Maryann served the city for more than 60 years.

Maryann was the first woman nominated to be president of the State Bar of Wisconsin, and received countless accolades for the services she provided for generations of clients.

Maryann continues to guide the city through its legal quandaries to the present time.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Glewen said, “There is no one I would rather have spent the last six years (as mayor) learning from. She’s amazing.”

Maryann interjected, “I’m still consulting,” to loud applause.

She returned to the city as a consultant in April, sharing the long memory of city politics and decisions going back for decades.

Glewen continued, “I have seen her work ethic, her kindness, her ability to listen, her law expertise, the love of her work and what she does. I just love this lady.”

The two women exchanged hugs as they frequently do when they meet.

Carleen Vande Zande, wife of Waupun City Attorney Daniel Vande Zande and a close friend, summarized a long list of civic involvements and professional honors.

She stated, “It is in law school that Maryann blazed a trail as a pioneering woman in her field, and that pattern continued throughout her career. She was one of four women in her graduating class including Judge Barbara Crabb and former Wisconsin Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson. I believe they all knew they were breaking ground.”

She added, “Maryann’s career is marked by service to her profession, to the county, to the state, to local communities, to her family and to thousands of people in need of legal services in times of crises in their lives.”

Addressing Schacht directly Hickey later said, “You went there before to make it possible for us to thrive.”

Prior to her official retirement, Maryann announced that she would continue to work in one form of law or another.

“The law is not only my occupation, it’s my hobby,” Maryann said. “In my spare time I think about the law. It has been a very good practice and I plan to continue as long as I am competent and capable — which I hope is for many years to come.”

In announcing the Pathways to Excellence Fund, Dean Tojaki said, “At the UW Law School we talk about law in action. What this means is that we strive to provide for all of our students not just book learning, but an understanding of how they can be real-world problem solvers. Well it’s hard for me to think of anybody who embodies that idea better than Maryann Schacht. We are very, very proud that you are one of our graduates. This fund will continue your service in retirement and beyond.”

According to a brochure, the Pathways to Excellence Fund supports students from historically underrepresented or less advantaged backgrounds, including Native American students, through financial and pre-law programs or other activities that will encourage and facilitate their pursuit of careers in law.

Maryann paid tribute to her late husband.

“Alice Walker, an American activist and author, said that thank you is the best prayer anyone can say, and I say that one a lot," she said. "It expresses extreme gratitude, humility and understanding. The truth of the matter is that the real person who possessed extreme gratitude, humility and understanding is the person missing here tonight. Herman David Schacht -- my husband, my partner and my best friend – symbolized all the qualities that this award defines. He was kind, thoughtful, a listener, a leader and his love for the City of Beaver Dam’s municipal law and justice was unparalleled. I’m very humbled to accept this honor on behalf of Schacht & Schacht (and Cherie Somers, my legal assistant of 26 years)."

"I have been so very fortunate to be able to serve our community, our profession, and to learn from our colleagues. I will always appreciate all the friendships we have been able to make. We were fortunate to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School in the 1960s and now feel fortunate to give back, by example, to future generations. Thank you for this honor and your presence."

For more information about the Pathways to Excellence Fund contact Mindy Scott, Director of Development at the UW Law School, at mindy.scott@supportuw.org, or call (831) 595-7199.