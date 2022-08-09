Schmidt to remain Dodge County’s sheriff

Dale Schmidt is retaining his title as the Dodge County Sheriff after about 75 percent of the voters favored the incumbent in the primary election on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Dodge County for trusting me with their safety and the safety of their family,” Schmidt said. “It has been a pleasure serving the citizens for the last eight years, and I am pleased to continue to spend my time holding criminals accountable while protecting the lives of the people in Dodge County.

According to the unofficial results released by Dodge County, 15,592 people voted in the election for sheriff with 11,145 voting for Schmidt. Mark Colker received 25 percent of the votes for a total of 3,684.

Since both candidates ran as Republicans, Schmidt will not face a challenger on the ballot in November.

Schmidt is the 59th sheriff in Dodge County.

Schmidt first was elected sheriff in 2014 and won with 51 percent of the vote in the Republican primary before the general election that November when then incumbent Sheriff Pat Ninmann ran as a write-in candidate after losing in the primary. Schmidt took office in January 2015.

Schmidt was challenged in 2018 by then Dodge County Sheriff Office Lt. Jim Ketchem. He won by 55 percent of the vote that year.