Search continued on Fox Lake on Saturday but missing man still not located

FOX LAKE –Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt reported on Saturday afternoon that the man that went missing on the lake still has not been located even after an extensive search.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Several Lake Rescue teams, law enforcement agencies and fire departments searched for the man Saturday morning until about 4:30 p.m., when the operation was called off due to dangerous wind conditions, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Many departments came together on Thursday as well to search for the man after the canoe him and a woman were in capsized on the lake. The search on Thursday went on until dark but was not possible on Friday because of the winds.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 caller reported a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake, the sheriff's office said. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device.

First arriving deputies were able to determine at least one person was above the water, but a second person could not be seen.

A woman was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released. Conditions on the lake were not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds, according to the press release

The names of the woman and the man have not been released.

