Search continues on Fox Lake into the fifth day

FOX LAKE – Emergency workers have been searching Fox Lake over the last five days when weather permitted with no sign as of Monday afternoon of the man who went missing on the lake Thursday.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 caller reported a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device.

The responsibility of water rescue and recovery falls to the sheriff's office in Wisconsin. In Dodge County, the sheriff's office provides support and equipment for local fire departments throughout the county for water rescues.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department, which has responded to the Fox Lake search with others agencies, had divers searching on Thursday, Saturday and Monday, Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle said. The length of time a search can take depends on many factors, including weather, personnel, equipment and other resources.

“Dive operations can last anywhere from a few minutes to several days,” Wesle said. “On Fox Lake, our divers have been hindered by high winds during most of our operations. High winds can make it hazardous for our divers and support personnel to be on the lake. Additionally, poor visibility in the lake can slow down operations. Our divers have had very limited visibility, which means that the search is dependent on physically searching the lake bed.”

Wesle said that the department is dedicated to continuing the search efforts. There is a benefit in having the dive team integrated into a fire department, including rapid deployment of the dive team during the time of the emergency. Beaver Dam Fire Department’s dive team consists of eight certified divers, but all of the career staff are trained on boat operations and as line tenders for the divers.

Beaver Dam Fire Department divers receive training in basic open water, advanced open water and public safety diver training from the Emergency Response Diving International agency. Wesle added divers are required to attend monthly trainings. These trainings include everything from swimming and endurance training to open water dives in local bodies of water.

On Thursday, first arriving deputies were able to determine at least one person was above the water, but a second person could not be seen.

A woman was recovered from the water and transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

The names of the woman and the man have not been released.

Other divers from Dodge, Fond du Lac, Columbia and Marathon counties have also been on the scene assisting in the search.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.