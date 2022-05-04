Search for city administrator in Beaver Dam continues

The Beaver Dam City Council approved the job description for its new city administrator position at its meeting Monday night.

Last September, the council approved shifting the mayor’s full-time responsibilities to part-time. A city administrator position was then created to expand the duties that were being performed by the director of administration/city clerk.

The mayor and City Council were expected to appoint the new city administrator in January, but the unexpected resignation of Director of Administration/City Clerk Zak Bloom in November derailed that plan. Bloom had been in the position less than two years.

John Somers, who retired from the position in 2019 after 23 years, agreed to return in an interim role until a new city administrator was chosen. The council hired an executive search firm, GovHR USA, in January at a cost of $22,500 to find candidates to fill the vacancy.

Lee Szymborski with GovHR USA has been leading the search. A round of interviews earlier this year was not fruitful. Mayor Becky Glewen reviewed the applicants suggested by the search firm. She put together an interview committee, held a meet-and-greet, and then made a final recommendation to the council, which chose not to move forward with the applicant.

The Administrative Committee then went back to the drawing board to decide what roles the city administrator needs to fill. They spent several weeks discussing wants and needs, including consulting with the city of Hartford, which has a similar form of government, and reworked the job description.

City Attorney Larry Konopacki said at Monday’s Administrative Committee meeting, held directly prior to the City Council meeting, that there’s an expectation that department heads will be part of the selection process next time around. Council members also expressed that they wanted to know more about the candidates before deciding to hire.

“We’ve learned a lot from that last round and we should implement the things we’ve learned,” he said.

Szymborski recommended that the Administrative Committee look at eight to 10 candidate portfolios and then narrow it down to a few to interview. He will start the recruiting process again and expects that it will take roughly three months before interviews would take place.

Administrative Committee Chairperson Zach Zopp said the committee with finalize the interview and hiring process at its next meeting.

The approved job description for the city administrator states that the position is the chief administrative officer in charge of the city’s day-to-day operations and manages a budget of approximately $18 million.

Duties include working closely on personnel administration, finance and economic development efforts. The city administrator reports to the mayor and City Council and oversees a workforce of more than 125 full-time employees, plus another 109 part-time and seasonal employees.

A master’s degree in public administration is preferred. The starting salary range is $128,000 to $142,000, plus benefits.

The City Council also approved a contract extension Monday with Somers as interim finance consultant until the city administrator position is filled.

