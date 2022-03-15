Seats contested for Dodge County Board: Office seekers profiled for Districts 1, 6

JUNEAU – A dozen of Dodge County’s 33 Board of Supervisors posts are being contested in the upcoming April 4 spring election. Contested races include Supervisory Districts 1, 5, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 30 and 31. There are no candidates for seats representing districts 26 and 27.

Profiles for those seeking election or re-election to posts in districts 1 and 6 follow. Candidates in District 5 were profiled before the spring Primary vote held in February.

District 1, John SmallJohn Small resides at N10801 Elmwood Island, Fox Lake. He graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 1970 and continues to take classes of interest to the present day. He has been married to his wife Pamela for 53 years. Together they have two married daughters and seven grandchildren.

Work experience includes long-term employment with the Wisconsin Department of Ag., Trade and Consumer Protection as an animal health inspector (retired). He was the manager and humane officer for the Rock County Humane Society in Janesville, a production foreman and assistant warehouse foreman for Del Monte Corporation in Markesan. Other experience includes long-term involvement with the Village of Marathon City, Marathon County Board Supervisor and a representative on related committees and boards, state and international ginseng promotion organizations, member and office holder in the Wisconsin League of Municipalities and Alliance of Cities and member of the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteer work includes the Marathon City Fire Department (retired as captain); union steward for AFSCME, WSEU, Security and Public Safety; and Wisconsin Air National Guard based in Truax Field, Madison, for 20 years (retired as master sergeant). He was a member of the Marathon City American Legion and is currently a member of Fox Lake American Legion.

Concerning his reasons for seeking elected office in Dodge County Small wrote, “I have been paying taxes in Fox Lake for 50 years, but could not participate in local issues until we moved here permanently in 2020. With 10 years on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors I am well experienced with decisions such as budgeting, courts, roads, health and the environment. I believe education is very important and I will always be an advocate for schools and teachers. If elected I would like to be assigned to environmental or community concerned committees.”

District 1, Ed Benter Ed Benter resides at W10443 Blackhawk Trail, Fox Lake. He has been married for 44 years, is a father and grandfather, is an avid reader and loves to travel. Benter attended Dodge County Teachers College in Mayville for two years, received a teaching certificate. He received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from UW-Oshkosh, a master of science degree in education psychology from UW-Milwaukee and a master of science degree in school business administration from UW-Whitewater.

Benter retired from the Beaver Dam Unified School District after nine years as the business administrator and before that was employed in the Racine Unified School District for 22 years, leaving as assistant superintendent for business services. Organizations served include the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation, Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, Fox Lake Property Owners, Fox Lake Preservation Organization and past treasurer of County Line Lutheran Church for more than 25 years.

Benter was elected as chairman of the town of Fox Lake, as clerk/treasurer of the town of Fox Lake and as town of Fox Lake Supervisor. While serving the county he was on the finance committee, taxation committee, broadband committee, judicial and public protection committee and represented Dodge County on the state Property Assessed Clean Energy program.

Concerning his reasons for seeking elected office Benter wrote, “I am running for Dodge County Board because my experience in town and county boards can aid in making decisions regarding roads, employee compensation and retention, county-wide broadband and distribution of $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The improvement and maintenance of Dodge County highways is a major issue and the funds to accomplish this task must be found without reducing the funds available for the other eight major budget categories of health and human services, the sheriff’s department, capital projects, physical facilities, land resources and parks, information technology, the courts system and land resources and parks. Perhaps a majority of sales tax revenue, $17 million in ARPA funds or borrowing is a way to fund improvements and maintenance of the 500 miles of Dodge County highways.

“The Dodge County Board and administrative staff have developed budgets over the past five years that have decreased the property tax rate from $5.50 per $1,000 to $4.78 per $1,000 of property value. There are ways to fund the needs of Dodge County citizens without having a major effect on their property tax bill.”

District 6, Jeff BreselowJeff A. Breselow resides at N8787 Bayview Rd., Mayville. He is a 51-year resident of Dodge County. After high school he went on to study auto diesel technology at Universal Technical Institute and graduated with an application of science degree in auto/diesel technology. He has been married to his wife Gena for 21 years and they are the parents of three grown children.

Breselow is a member of St. Stephen Church of Horicon. He belongs to the Dodge County Antique Power Club, enjoys hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He enjoys any time he gets to spend with family. He also enjoys shooting trap with his son and dad and sporting clays. He enjoys his chosen field of work, gets real satisfaction from a job well done, and every job he takes on he believes is a job worth doing well.

Concerning his reason for seeking public office Breselow wrote, “I chose to become a candidate for county supervisor because I saw a need for a strong conservative voice for the people of District 6 in Dodge County. My true inspiration came after attending a health committee meeting where all in attendance were offered a limited time to speak and several of us did. The inspiration came as I observed the committee members just sitting there with eyes in their notes all but ignoring those speaking. People spoke but certainly did not seem to be heard. This was all about the county health ordinance being proposed which would have limited the rights of the citizens of Dodge County. The ordinance had received great push-back from the public. I was one who stood up and did not feel that I was heard. As I have been getting more involved I see there are many other areas in the county government that need attention. We need fiscal responsibility from our county board. We need to see that money being allocated is being spent where it is supposed to be. We need the county board to recognize and remember the taxpayers are paying the bills. The county board needs to see that the rights of the citizens are always first and foremost.”

District 6, Donald HilgendorfDonald Hilgendorf resides at N7437 Old Highway 28, Horicon. He is a lifetime rural Dodge County Resident and is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He has been married for 42 years and he and his wife are the parents of two adult children and four grandchildren.

He is currently president of the Village of Kekoskee and past board member of the village for 29 years. He is a member of the Kekoskee Fire/Rescue Service and a member of the Horicon EMS. He is a Dodge County Board Supervisor and currently a member on the health and human services, audit and the executive committees.

Concerning his reasons to seek re-election to serve on the Dodge County Board Hilgendorf wrote, “Because of the restructuring of the districts within the county I was changed to district 6 which requires me to run for this district. I will be an ear to listen to all current and upcoming issues in order to find the correct solutions to serve all the residents of Dodge County. I believe I can look at issues and produce solutions that will be financially responsible to all residents of Dodge County.”

