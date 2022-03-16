Seats contested for Dodge County Board: Office seekers profiled for districts 9, 12

JUNEAU — A dozen of Dodge County’s 33 Board of Supervisors posts are being contested in the upcoming April 5 spring election. Contested races include Supervisory Districts 1, 5, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 30 and 31. There are no candidates for seats representing districts 26 and 27.

Profiles for those seeking election or reelection to posts in districts 9 and 12 follow below.

District 9, Ross Purdy

Ross J. Purdy resides in Iron Ridge. This is his first foray into public office. He has been employed at the hospital in Hartford for more than 25 years (third shift) as a radiographer and has a bachelor of science degree in radiologic technology. Purdy has lived in the area since the mid-1980s and is widowed with two grown children. His son is also a radiologic technologist and his daughter drives a forklift. Purdy is involved in a local small Christian assembly. He collects Bibles, certain theology books and full-sized 1966 Chevrolets.

Concerning his run for public office Purdy wrote, “My whole life has been about learning. I had several jobs and each time I rebooted with schooling. I had to learn computed tomography and there is always continuing education on the job. So I know how to learn. When Dodge County was considering giving extraordinary powers to the health officer during the pandemic I became alarmed, as did many others, over the threat to citizens’ constitutional rights. Having followed county government since then I was alarmed at the disinterest in public comment. I have the best interests of the citizens of Dodge County front and center. If I get elected I will be a listener. I intend to promote transparency, balanced budgets, reduced government and medical freedom.”

District 9,

Andrew Johnson

Andrew Johnson and his wife Laura reside at W3433 Decora Road, Horicon. They have four adult children (one of them deceased) and two grandchildren.

Johnson has served as the county board supervisor for District 9 since he was appointed to fill a vacancy in June 2021. He is also a student at Regent University in the master of arts program in government. He and Laura owned and operated The Mayville News, Horicon Reporter and Dodge County Pioneer for more than 30 years before selling it in 2020. He currently chairs the Gold Star Memorial Trail Committee (Goldstar parent) for the Friends of Dodge County Parks Committee. Laura and Andrew are active in their church. The family has resided in Dodge County for more than 32 years and the last 27 in the Town of Hubbard. They enjoy camping, boating, gardening and entertaining guests at their home.

Johnson has been a leader in both the communities he has served and in the newspaper media industry. Over his career he has served as a board member and president of Mayville Chamber, Horicon Chamber, Main Street Mayville, Mayville Rotary Club, Wisconsin Newspaper Association and National Newspaper Association. His highest professional recognition was being inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Hall of Fame. He was also named Mayville Chamber Citizen of the Year.

Concerning his reasons for seeking public office Johnson wrote, “Dodge County is facing many significant challenges. These include water quality, housing shortages, broadband infrastructure issues, labor shortages and safety concerns related to the current conditions of county highways. I had the opportunity to cover monthly county board meetings for more than 10 years as a newspaper publisher. This experience and my other community experiences have enabled me to gain a perspective on what the real issues are and see all sides of issues. I have worked efficiently to fund essential county services within the county’s limited available resources with a long-term value perspective. I believe county government can be good and can have a bright future. I think that the people living in our communities are worth fighting for and are valuable. I genuinely love Dodge County. Now is a time we need experienced and sound leaders that listen to the citizens. I believe I have the experience, perspective and people connections to effectively serve the people of District 9 and the entire county.”

District 12, Jim Kyler

Jim Kyler and wife Jodi reside at N8050 Highway AY, Mayville. They have two kids with seven grandchildren. He enjoys spending time with all the kids, including the adult children who are still kids to him. Kyler works full-time at Metalcraft of Mayville and also runs a small business, Breezy Screen Repair. He enjoys fishing, hunting and restoring old garden tractors.

Concerning his reasons for seeking public office Kyler wrote, “In around June 2020 it started circulating that the county board was considering the possibility of the health and welfare ordinance. It was the first time I was urged to get involved. A lot of citizens do not realize how close they were to losing some of their civil rights. Giving an unelected person the authority the board was willing to give was a simple atrocity. I attended many rallies, meetings, asked questions. We managed to get the ordinance put aside. No it’s not over.

“Then I started doing more research. To say I was appalled is an understatement. There is a huge amount of money being wasted. The problem is that the county board hasn’t been held accountable for many years. It has been business as usual for a long time. I have noticed since last fall we have made a difference. We have, I believe, 13 new candidates this year. This is both amazing and unheard of. And some of the incumbents are not running again or retiring. I hope if I am elected to keep the ball rolling. We’ve accomplished a lot so far. Let’s try to see it through.”

District 12, Jody Steger

Jody Steger has been married to wife Lynn for nearly 37 years and they have three grown and married children (two boys and a girl) and three grandchildren. Steger is a lifelong resident of the Village of Theresa. He has been involved in various organizations such as the Theresa Fire Department and EMS, Theresa Pioneer Snowmobile Club and Sons of the American Legion.

Steger was a member of the IAM Union while he worked at Mayville Metal Products. When the economy slowed in 1983 he decided to change his profession and has been working for various municipalities, mainly in the sewer and water industry, for the past 36 years. Steger is currently retired from the City of Mayville Water/Wastewater Utility where he worked for the past 22 years. While employed by the City of Mayville he was the secretary/treasurer for Local Union AFSCME 1323F.

Steger has been on the Theresa Village Board for the past 11 years; eight years as a trustee and three years as the president. He is a former member of the Village of Theresa Zoning Board of Appeals.

Concerning his bid for public office Steger wrote, “I would work to develop consensus to wisely and appropriately use our tax dollars for the benefit of our county. I have been following the current county board meetings. Although the board needs to conservatively spend money I am discouraged by how negative and adversarial the board has become. We need the ability to express differences of opinion; that is how government works best. But in the end those differences should be able to be worked out so the county can move forward.

“I have been involved in various forms of government for the past 36 years and enjoy the challenges involved. As a county board supervisor I would make informed decisions and not vote against every attempt to maintain and improve the county. I am familiar with budgets and how municipal government is run. We need to appropriately and conservatively maintain and improve our roads, buildings, and to invest in the people who work for the county and to support other issues for our county to move forward.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.