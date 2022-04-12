Seippel Center Honors Concert to highlight Beaver Dam music students

Outstanding music students from Beaver Dam will be featured in the inaugural Seippel Center Honors Concert on April 24.

Band, orchestra and choir members who participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association’s Regional Solo/Ensemble Festival will present solo and small group performances highlighting their talent and dedication.

Seippel Center Music Director Brad Westergaard said he initiated the idea for an honors concert to recognize exceptional student performances.

“A lot of times they go to solo/ensemble and perform a piece for five people in the room and that’s it, no one ever hears it again,” he said. “This concert provides a place where they can be showcased.”

Fourteen high school students and six middle school students will perform a mix of classical, musical theater and jazz songs. Many of the students will be headed to the WSMA State Solo/Ensemble Festival at UW-Oshkosh on April 30.

Vocal and instrumental students to perform at the honors concert include: Julia Bates, Elizabeth Fields, Adele Whitman, Kennedy Norris, Natalie Tietz, Lillian Westergaard, Oliver Shier, Sami George, Zoe Lord, Ryan Tietz, Emily Gutknecht, Daelen Johnson, Samantha Davis, Jacob Stinemates, Lindsay Mangan, Jay Orvik, Eli Uttech, Abby Davidson, Rachel Falkinham and Brandyn Zahs.

Westergaard said he hopes the community will come out to support the students’ efforts.

“It’s easy for people to follow sports teams that have lots of games, but these kids never really get any exposure outside of their family and music departments. They’ve worked hard and deserve the chance for people to hear them, and I think people will want to hear them.”

The Seippel Honors Concert is being held in conjunction with the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre. The free concert will take place at 7 p.m., April 24, in Encore Hall of the BDACT Fine Arts Center.

