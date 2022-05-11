Semi-tractor crashes near Beaver Dam, spilling ethanol

A semi hauling ethanol in a tank trailer crashed Wednesday morning in the town of Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the motor vehicle crash on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Road A around 9 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that a 59-year-old man from Endeavor was operating a 2019 Peterbilt semi-tractor, hauling ethanol in a tank trailer east on Hemlock Road. The semi left the roadway and traveled into the south ditch, striking a culvert, and overturning the tractor and trailer.

The driver was not injured in the crash. Crews are on scene and working to contain the spill from the trailer and an evacuation will be occurring for the containment and clean-up operations.

Power will be turned off to area residences when the extrication of the remaining product in the trailer begins. Residents and motorists are not allowed in the area until the scene is cleared.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Beaver Dam Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Management, Dodge County Highway Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT).

