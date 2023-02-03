A Beaver Dam High School senior is one of the more than 5,000 candidates to be chosen to compete in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholarship Program.

Warrick Gochenaur and the other candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students to graduate from U.S. high schools this spring. Gochenaur said he thinks that high grade point averages along with the ACT scores were looked at in naming the candidates.

Gochenaur took the ACT test in the fall of 2021 and achieved a rare feat of earning the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Less than one-half of 1% of all test-takers earn that score.

“I was amazed,” Gochenaur said. “I went to a friend and shared my screen since there was a 36 showing. I thought that was just a sample score.”

Gochenaur said the test was not easy, but he has always done well on multiple choice tests and has been in accelerated math classes for his entire academic career. He also did educated guesses on some of the questions where he narrowed his guesses down in order to choose the correct answer.

The U.S. Presidential Scholar Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon a graduating high school senior. Besides academic achievements, scholars can be chosen because of artistic achievement, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

The group of 5,000 candidates will be narrowed down to 600 during the semifinals in April. The Commission of Presidential Scholars, a group of citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, who will be announced in May.

Gochenaur, who is the son of Hans and Kristen Gochenaur, plans to go to college in the fall and hopes to become a surgeon in the future.

