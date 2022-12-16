Settling in: Thiel is Beaver Dam's first city administrator

One of the first things Nathan Thiel explains when he talks about being hired as Beaver Dam’s first city administrator is exactly what that means.

He is the first, and he is very excited about the job he began Aug. 31.

“Beaver Dam has had a director of administration in the past but that’s a different take on what I’m here to do,” said Thiel. “This is in between having a director of administration and a full-time mayor. We’re now working through the specifics of what that means and how to achieve that goal.”

He is a Wisconsin native and claims Appleton as his hometown. He has an undergraduate degree in organizational communications and marketing, and an advanced degree in public administration through the Maxwell School at Syracuse University. Thiel calls it the leading program in the country.

“Maxwell School focuses more on state and federal government, but I participated in a program to attend the International City/County Manager Association (ICMA) Conference. While there I just fell in love with this concept of working at the local level and trying to make a difference in a community.”

The president of the ICMA spoke at a dinner and mentioned the conflicts that are standard with any municipality.

“He commented that we often talk about the war stories of local government,” said Thiel, “like complaints about local taxes, or politicians that have gone awry or streets that are full of potholes. We don’t talk about the legacy. That’s what inspires us. That’s what drives us. That really resonated with me and that’s why I went the local government route. I haven’t looked back.”

He has spent more than 15 years in city government – 13 as a city administrator. The resumé includes stints as the assistant and later interim director of public works in the Chicago area Village of Riverside, then as budget analyst in Sugarland, Texas (a Houston suburb).

His family always wanted to get back up to Wisconsin and shortly after his time in Texas he was recruited by the City of Mauston as his first city administrator position (8 years), at Pleasant Prairie for four years, and now in Beaver Dam.

“I met Mayor Becky Glewen when she was a new mayor and she jokingly asked if I wanted to come to Beaver Dam,” Thiel said. “The idea of being the first administrator and setting up the organization for success was attractive. Coming and interviewing it felt really good. I was pleasantly surprised with the energy, the excitement and the desire to see the position succeed. It was reassuring and exciting to me.”

He was also impressed by city staff, many of them relatively new to city government.

“You have a really good staff here in the city,” he said. “All of them are really motivated and want to do good work and see the city progress to the next step.”

Thiel’s supportive family includes wife, Krystle, five daughters and one son. They live on the city’s south side and attend Beaver Dam Public Schools.

“I really appreciate the reception we’ve received from the community, and Beaver Dam has more than lived up to any expectations we might have had,” Thiel said. “We’re excited to be here.”

The council may have a reputation as being challenging, but Thiel believes that all of their motives are on target.

“The purpose of the council is to represent the community and to bring a variety of perspectives to the table. My experience is that when the members of the council approach their responsibility as an opportunity to discover solutions rather than just simply becoming the champion of an opinion they just work so well, and help the community progress or move forward.” Thiel said. “We’ve got a really good council. Every one of the members has the best intentions for the community and are for the most part fairly aligned with their interest in seeing the community grow and thrive.”

Challenges in Beaver Dam including getting into the rhythm of the position, developing housing opportunities along with smart growth and development.

Another challenge is the projects that have been long delayed.

“We’ve been making good headway with our infrastructure but there’s still more that needs to be done,” Thiel said. “We need to focus on allocating our resources without increasing taxes significantly and increasing our debt service. The challenge is to manage financially for the long-term maintenance of the city.”

Mayor Becky Glewen is impressed with Thiel’s work and endorses his efforts to achieve current and future goals.

“I appreciate working with Nathan and believe strongly that he’ll build on the progress that we’ve made for the City of Beaver Dam,” she said. “With his help and guidance I’m sure we’ll continue to see success in the future.”