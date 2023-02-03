JUNEAU — A man listed as a violent sex offender, who was released in Dodge County recently, has now been moved out of state following the termination of his housing and employment.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office put out a notice for Derrick Brooks’ release on Tuesday. Brooks was residing at the AmeriVu Inn and Suites in Lomira and was also employed by Kreilkamp Trucking, who manages AmeriVu Inn and Suites.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt spoke on the phone to the management of both on Thursday and was told that Brooks’ employment and residential accommodations were terminated. Brooks was provided transportation back to New York at about noon on Wednesday, which was about 24 hours after the sheriff notified the company about Brooks’ status as a registered sex offender.

Schmidt said he was told by Kreilkamp Trucking that they were “shocked” to learn that Brooks passed a background check conducted by a contracted service of the trucking industry. After receiving notice of Brooks’ criminal activity in the state of New York, Kreilkamp Trucking contacted their background service to find out why these offenses had slipped through the cracks and not been discovered, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office.

They learned that New York and California forbid an employer from asking a prospective employee if they are a convicted felon during the hiring process. They further learned that to obtain information regarding criminal history in New York, a $95 fee is charged. In Wisconsin, this charge is $7.

As a result, Kreilkamp Trucking made a hiring decision to hire an individual based on incomplete information, which was provided to them by their contracted service, according to the press release. Kreilkamp Trucking assured the sheriff that their background process has been immediately adjusted and they will be taking steps to ensure nothing like this occurs again in the future.

The sheriff commended Kreilkamp Trucking and AmeriVu Inn and Suites for their swift action in correcting the oversight and for independently taking it upon themselves to investigate and take action.