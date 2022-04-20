Shakespeare spoof opens this weekend in Beaver Dam

Three actors in tights are set to perform all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in Beaver Dam within 97 minutes — and at that pace, needless to say, it’s a comedy.

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” starts its run Friday night at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave. The show will be performed six times over the next couple weekends.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, the comedy premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987, and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. This modern spoof on Shakespeare is one of the world’s most frequently produced plays.

If you go: What: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” When: 7:30 p.m. April 22, 23 and 29, 30 and 1:30 p.m. April 24 and May 1 Where: BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam Tickets: $11, $16 or $18, available at bdact.org or the BDACT box office on Tuesdays and Thursdays or Rechek’s Food Pride

A trio of veteran actors, Ryan Madala-Klug, Kevin Cushing, and Dan Landsness, are taking the stage and sharing directorial duties, as well. Jennifer Bohlig and Jill Kaufmann are the show’s producers.

Madala-Klug said he first saw the play performed when he was a junior in high school and has wanted to do it ever since.

“I was just waiting for the right people, and I’ve found them,” he said. “We’re all really great friends who feed off each other.”

Cushing agreed, saying, “We’re developing jokes together, setting the scenes up as a team; I think the blend of the vision is really going to come out in the show.”

Improvisation plays an important role in the play and actors often deviate from the script and have spontaneous conversations about the material with each other or the audience.

“It obviously has a very light tone to it, there’s a lot of audience interaction and it’s kind of fun to get the whole room involved,” Cushing said.

Landsness said they’re having a fun time depicting the “non-stuffy” version of Shakespeare’s works.

“But it’s probably the hardest play I’ve been in because you’re on stage almost the entire time. Nobody gets a rest really throughout the whole thing — unless you die — and I think I die the most, somewhere between 15-20 times.”

The slapstick humor, coupled with a lot of fast scene changes, push the actors to their limits.

“There are nights when we’re rehearsing a scene that we’ve had to stop for 10 minutes because we couldn’t get through it because we’re crying laughing,” said Madala-Klug. “People hear ‘Shakespeare’ and they think, ‘I don’t want to see that, it’s too serious.’ But this show is really three guys pretending to know what they’re doing, flying by the seat of their pants just trying to get through all of the material and it’s just hilarious.”

For more information or to buy tickets for “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]”, go to bdact.org.

