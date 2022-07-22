Shop with Cops: Kids pick out school supplies with help from Dodge County law enforcement

Squad cars with lights flashing lined up Thursday in front of the Beaver Dam Walmart to take on a special duty – back-to-school shopping.

The Dodge County Shop with Cops program hosted its first summer edition event. Law enforcement personnel from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Beaver Dam, Horicon, Juneau, Lomira, Mayville and Theresa Police Departments, were on hand to help children select notebooks, folders, pens and more.

Judy Bauer of the Mayville Police Department is president of the nonprofit organization, which is designed to develop a positive relationship between children and law enforcement. She said Shop with Cops hosts its traditional holiday shopping and breakfast with Santa event each December.

“But this year Rachel Davison (of the DCSO) had the idea to start a new event so we can buy needed school supplies and an outfit for children to get ready for the school year,” she said.

Davison said there was an awesome response from officers who wished to volunteer for the new summer program. Youth are referred to the organization and selected to participate after filling out an application.

Approximately 20 elementary-aged children with their school supply lists in hand walked the aisles of the retailer searching for items with public safety officers. Trulawna McCloud of Beaver Dam proudly sported a new pink ball cap as she scanned her purchases and stated she was having fun.

The fun spilled into the parking lot as the public was invited to check out police equipment and climb into law enforcement vehicles — the most popular attraction being the DCSO’s MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle).

Victoria Martin of Juneau eagerly climbed its stairs and poked her head out of the top hatch to wave to her mom below. Edletzke Rosek of Waupun had lots of questions for Sheriff’s Deputy Derik Tritt as he tried to swing a battering ram and hold a shield, the main one being, “Why is this stuff so heavy?”

The DCSO also offered parents the opportunity to have a free Kids ID made for their children’s safety.

The Shop with Cops program doesn’t have a corporate donor and is supported by area businesses and individual donors. In addition to the summer school shopping and holiday shopping events, the Shop with Cops organization runs a Cops 'n Bobbers fishing event each June.

Donations for future events may be sent to 124 West St., Juneau, WI 53039. For more information, contact dodgecountyshopwithcops@gmail.com.