Simulation exercise preps for danger: Four-day emergency class concludes

WAUPUN — Had the emergency scenario area that officials spent four days training for been real, Waupun residents would have been evacuated to Beaver Dam.

As it was just an exercise, life went on as normal. People shopped for groceries. Exercise classes were held. Church women got together to make blankets for charity.

Things would have been dramatically different if the simulated accident — a train derailment in which nitric acid has spilled — was real. A total of 25 workers at National Rivet would have died. The entire city would have been evacuated. Gas masks would have been required. The death toll would have risen quickly.

The event gave emergency personnel a chance to enact a crisis as a dry run to something that all hope will never happen.

“In real life nobody in the community was told anything,” said Dodge County Emergency Management Director Amy Haase. “Everything happened at the Waupun Police and Fire Department. We were acting as if everything was real, but it was imaginary.”

Planning for the event began two years ago. Joe Meagher, deputy director of Emergency Management, indicated that Thursday’s enactment has its roots in a course that was being planned in Emmetsburg, Maryland. COVID-19 led to cancellation, although it was hoped it could be rescheduled at some point in the future.

Haase suggested bringing trainers to Dodge County, which is what happened this week.

After an application was submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a grant to bring trainers to Waupun was approved. Attending the training sessions were area police officers; fire and sheriff’s department personnel; State Patrol officers; emergency medical responders; hospitals; doctors and nurses; railroad officials; corrections personnel; county department staff; school personnel; and officials from city, state and national agencies.

Starting Monday, they started preparing for the simulated event on Thursday. Both Fond du Lac County and Dodge County personnel participated.

On the first floor of the Waupun Police and Fire Building was an Emergency Operation Center and a Family Assistance Center. On the lower level was an Emergency Command Center. The Dodge County Mobile Command Center was parked outside and was fully staffed.

Between 80 and 100 key personnel joined in, coordinating efforts with their offices and making sure that, had it been real, all would go according to plan.

“It’s a multi-year process,” said Meagher. “We started with a tabletop exercise with the city of Waupun. We moved up to what they call a ‘functional,’ which is a higher level plan where we get out into the community and decide where equipment and resources should go. That gave us some qualifiers to apply for a grant to the federal government and through FEMA to receive funding.”

He added, “Our facilities and the fact that we have done this before gave us the upper hand in the grant application process. It’s an awesome opportunity for us to work with all the partners. We were also able to open it up to more participants because it’s local.”

While some may scoff at the concept, FEMA Class Manager Carl Wertma believes there are few things more important.

“Everybody says 'not in my backyard' until it happens,” said Wertma. “Dodge County has been very proactive in preparing for a situation in which its citizens will be kept safe.”

Grant funding is limited to a dozen select communities, and in this case covered the cost of bringing trainers to Waupun and other incidental expenses. Local participants paid for most of their own meals and commuted daily to the exercises.

“It has been a busy four days that’s for sure,” said Waupun Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director BJ DeMaa.

Concerning the benefits of the exercise, DeMaa said, “These courses provide an opportunity for local, county, state and federal partners to really work together, collaborate and train. We’ll all be playing from the same sheet of music. It’s really trying to streamline the process and to understand individual roles and responsibilities. That way when you do have these large events, it’s not the first time folks are coming together.”

He added, “In an ideal world, the event that you plan for never comes to fruition. It’s all about preparedness."

"This week's classes will have an impact on our readiness for years to come,” said Haase. "It is definitely time well spent."

