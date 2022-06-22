Slinger man found guilty of bring cell phones to Dodge County Jail inmate

JUNEAU – A 61-year-old Slinger man was found guilty on Tuesday of delivering phones into the Dodge County Jail for an inmate who said he had needed the phone to contact his attorney.

David Schmidt entered a no contest plea to one count of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Schmidt on probation for 24 months. As conditions of probation, Schmidt may serve a year in jail.

He will appear in court in December for the next two years for the court to review Schmidt’s community service and consider jail commitment. He must perform 200 hours of community service. He may not have contact with jails or correctional facilities. He must complete an assessment and treatment as deemed necessary.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators were looking into a phone that was found in one of the pods in the jail on July 27 when they were alerted that a second phone had been discovered in a medical area about a week earlier. Due to finding the two phones, the jail was locked down and searched and another phone was found hidden in Ramen noodles. Charging cables, a portable charger and a lighter also were found in the noodles. Pieces of a phone were found in a toilet and a vent.

Correctional officers were able to locate cell phone items that were in the cells of two inmates which led them to Schmidt. According to the criminal complaint, Schmidt admitted to bringing a cheap cell phone for one of the inmates. Schmidt said the inmate said other inmates had phones, and it would be easier for him to contact his attorney with it. Schmidt said he brought a second phone in after the inmate told him that the original phone had been destroyed.

According to the complaint, Schmidt said he would slide the phone through a window slot while visiting the inmate.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.