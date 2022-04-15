Slow Roll back in action: Earth Day launches 2022 biking tour season

A full season of biking activities will connect area families with Beaver Dam’s historic past — and each other.

The third annual season of Slow Roll Bike Tours returns Saturday, April 23, starting at 11 a.m. (the one exception to the usual 7 p.m. start time) at Rotary Park in downtown Beaver Dam. A total of five “7 at 7 Slow Roll” community bike tours are planned, one each month, ending Aug. 9.

Dodge County Historical Society Board President Patrick Lutz researches seven historic sites on a 3.5-mile circle. Riders may go around twice, stopping wherever they wish, for a 7-mile circuit.

“Participants get a little history and a bit of exercise at the same time,” said Lutz. “This is going to be our third year. It all started out with a bicycle committee that had started in Beaver Dam promoting cycling and designating certain streets as bicycle-safe streets. Then we decided to have a community bike ride. We found out then that most people just wanted to do a bike ride. Some of them stopped at each site. Some went back later to visit the sites that were on the map. It turned out to be pretty popular. We’ve had anywhere between a dozen and 40 people participating.”

A map is provided with a narrative for each site. The first free ride will be led by Beaver Dam Alderman Cris Olson.

Emily Dieringer of Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam Community Health is a leader of the healthy living initiative. The event is jointly sponsored by the Dodge County Historical Society, Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam and the City of Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department.

“We just want to get people out and moving around,” said Dieringer. “Biking is a great way to get exercise, and this tour gives an added incentive to venture into the community. As a bonus they can connect with others of similar interests.”

Sites include places of historic interest in the City of Beaver Dam. A few highlights are tentatively the Williams Free Library, the Mill Pond and the Concert Hall.

The Williams Free Library — now the Dodge County Historical Society Museum — was completed in 1890. John J. Williams, a local banker, donated $25,000 to construct a building in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. The building was used as the city library until 1985. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Mill Pond, at the tour starting spot in the Tower Parking Lot, once drove the gears that powered local businesses and industries. The pond provided water pressure for the Mill Street Dam, one of three on the Beaver Dam River. It was filled in in the 1930s as industries converted to electric power.

The Concert Hall was constructed by the Hoyt family in 1855. It stood out in the landscape as being one of the few three-story buildings in the downtown area. The first floor was reserved for retail space. The second story was an early home for the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen and the Dodge County Historical Society. The third floor was a vast open space for all types of entertainment. That included plays, musical performances, political rallies and even roller skating.

Future bike rides start and end at a different location. Except for the first one, all others start at 7 p.m. Each tour includes at least seven different buildings and/or sites.

“We include some of the older homes in town, some of the businesses and other spots of interest,” said Lutz. “There’s so much history to highlight in Beaver Dam. These are just a few of the highlights.”

The “Historic Downtown Roll” starts at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., on Tuesday, May 10. The “Summer Kickoff Roll” starts at Lakeview Park off West Burnett Street on Tuesday, June 14. The “Parks & Recreation Month Roll” starts at Swan Park off South University Avenue. The “Celebrate Diversity Roll” starts Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Crystal Lake Park on Highway 33 East.

Each location has restrooms and ample parking. They are open to all.

“You don’t have to be an Olympic cyclist,” said Lutz. “It’s a slow roll so you can take your time. There’s a starting time but no stop time. You can do the whole thing or you can jump on or off at any point. It doesn’t matter what your ability is.”

The full tour usually lasts about 45 minutes.

Socialization is another advantage, Dieringer indicated.

“If they want to get some food or go have a drink with the people they’ve met that’s another part of the fun,” she said. “A lot of the participants become friends. New people coming into the community can meet others of similar interests. Entire families participate. It’s all about making connections.”

Participants are urged to wear bike helmets at a minimum. There will be no police escort so bikers must follow the rules of the road. The route will not be blocked for other traffic.

Lutz urges all to join in.

“More and more people are out biking around and this is a fun way to get out and get healthy,” said Lutz. “You exercise, you learn some new things and you meet some new people.”

To learn more about Beaver Dam history visit the Dodge County Historical Society Museum at 105 Park Ave. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information call (920) 887-1266.

