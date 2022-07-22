 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Small plane crashes in Beaver Dam

  • 0
Plane crashes in Beaver Dam

A small plane crashed on the north side of Beaver Dam on Friday afternoon but no one was injured in the crash. Dispatch received reports around 4:45 p.m. about the crash near Commercial and Woodland drives.

 DIANE DALLMAN-REUTER, Contributed

No one was injured Friday when a small airplane crashed within Beaver Dam city limits.

According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, officers responded to a report of an airplane emergency landing involving a crash near the 100 block of Commercial Drive around 4:47 p.m.

While conducting the emergency landing, the single engine plane struck stationary objects on the ground near the soccer fields. All three occupants of the plane were uninjured. There is no major property damage reported.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waupun assists in large drug bust: Interstate drug trafficker apprehended

As the result of an ongoing investigation, during the week of July 4, investigators and deputies with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM), Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Waupun officers, an out of state subject in possession of quantities of illegal controlled substances was arrested.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News