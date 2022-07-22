Small plane crashes in Beaver Dam

No one was injured Friday when a small airplane crashed within Beaver Dam city limits.

According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, officers responded to a report of an airplane emergency landing involving a crash near the 100 block of Commercial Drive around 4:47 p.m.

While conducting the emergency landing, the single engine plane struck stationary objects on the ground near the soccer fields. All three occupants of the plane were uninjured. There is no major property damage reported.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.