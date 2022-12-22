Snow days add extra time for families for winter break

One by one on Wednesday, school districts in Dodge County announced that they were going to forgo classes for the last few days of the week for safety as snows and high winds usher in Christmas this year.

Most students will return to classes on Jan. 3 including Beaver Dam Unified School District, and there is a hope that the time spent with family and fun without electronics as a major part of their days.

“We are wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday break with families and friends,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “With a bit of extra time, we are hopeful people are able to spend some additional time engaging each other personally and a little less time looking at screens.”

“It’s also important to remember that we are fortunate to live in such a giving and supportive community, so if they are aware of any needs or become aware of any needs, they should reach out to us or many of the other partners in our community that can support them in accessing resources or support,” DiStefano continued.

“During this time of gratitude and reflection, we can also be grounded in the reality that regardless of our perspectives and positions, we all have much in common, and that it is through the partnership of adults with different perspectives and diverse backgrounds that we are able to provide what is best for all children and our communities as a whole,” he said.

Waupun Schools will be returning on Jan. 2. Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steve Hill said the entire district wishes all a wonderful winter break that is filled with family, friends and safe travel.

“I hope parents take time to do activities with their children,” Hill said. “Read a book together, build a pillow fort, play board games, or go outside and enjoy our winter weather. Our students spend enough time on a device with a screen. Have screen break times to enjoy each other, and parents’ brains could use a screen break too.”

“I hope our students and families enjoy the extra day of winter break,” Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr said. “Getting out one day early might have given them more time to prepare for family celebrations. We wanted to let families know as soon as possible in case they needed to travel. I’m sure some left Wednesday night to try to get ahead of the storm when they knew that school was going to be canceled Thursday.”

Dodgeland Superintendent Jessica Johnson said that the holiday break is a wonderful time to spend with family.

“While kids likely want to spend this time on their phones or video games, my hope is that they spend time interacting with their family members—baking, cooking (and helping clean up!), playing board and card games, and enjoying time together,” Johnson said. “I’d also encourage our students to read, shovel the driveway and build a snowman.”

