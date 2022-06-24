Solar projects move forward in Dodge Co.

MADISON -- Construction is poised to move forward on the Beaver Dam and Springfield (Town of Lomira) solar projects in Dodge County after state regulators gave final approval to Alliant Energy’s second phase of solar development plans.

According to a news release, the 50-megawatt (MW) Beaver Dam solar project will generate enough electricity to power nearly 13,000 homes and the 100-MW Springfield solar project will generate enough electricity to power nearly 26,000 homes. Alliant Energy expects construction to create more than 100 jobs at each project.

“At Alliant Energy, we’re driven by our commitment to serve customers and build stronger communities,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company. “We are excited to break ground and begin construction on the Beaver Dam and Springfield solar projects, key components of our plans to accelerate toward a cleaner energy future. We expect our solar development plans to create hundreds of new construction jobs and deliver safe, reliable, affordable energy for years to come.”

According to Senior Communications Partner Tony Palese, the major construction stages associated with this project include:

• Site mobilization scheduled to begin August 2022

• Civil work, including site clearing and minor grading

• Electrical and structural work, including pile and racking installation

• Solar panel and inverter installation

• Testing and commissioning

• Anticipated in-service by the end of 2023

Responding to concerns about the loss of farmland being used for solar development, trust holder and family patriarch John Butterbrodt offered some seeds of wisdom at the Dodge County Board meeting on Dec. 21, 2021.

Butterbrodt, now 93, was present during the board’s consideration of an amendment to the town of Beaver Dam zoning ordinance to allow the lease of 419 acres to Alliant Energy. The land includes property owned by William and Deborah Endres. The Beaver Dam site is southeast of the Walmart Distribution Center near Highway A.

“When they talk about 25 to 30 years, nobody knows what’s going to happen,” he said. “My contract is for 50 years and I want you all to understand that I just had a great-great-granddaughter born within the last 30 days. I’ve got two more coming within 60 days. If you think I haven’t got lawyers who are going to keep my land from be ruined for farming forget it. It’s my land. It’s my worry. Not yours.”

He pointed out that dairy farms once lined every country road, but are now a relative rarity.

“I drove a team of horses with wagons of grain out to the threshing machine where Walmart and Menards now stand. Think of that,” he said. “Agriculture really has changed. Prime A1 Ag — call it what you want. There are no animals out there. We grew corn and the corn went to the ethanol plant. You’re putting it into your cars. Solar will put it into your houses. Agriculture has changed.”

The vote to approve the land-use change was 20-6, with one supervisor abstaining.

According to the press release, Beaver Dam and Springfield solar projects are among 12 utility-scale solar sites Alliant Energy is developing as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint that will add nearly 1,100 MW of solar energy generation to Wisconsin’s energy grid and help customers avoid more than $1.6 billion in long-term costs.

According to information listed on the Alliant Energy website, in addition to powering homes and businesses, the Beaver Dam and Springfield solar projects will generate an estimated $200,000 and $400,000 respectively in annual shared revenues for their communities and county over the next 30 years.

To learn more about these solar projects and sign up for quarterly construction updates, visit alliantenergy.com/solar.

