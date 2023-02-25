The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday the availability of the new “Special Needs Alert Form” on the sheriff’s office website and app to aid first responders in responding to the various needs of the community.

Law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS professionals encounter individuals every day who struggle with disabilities such as blindness, cognitive impairment, deafness, being prone to seizures, according to a press release. First responders need to be prepared and able to respond to the needs of Dodge County citizens to the best of their ability.

“Knowing that someone is autistic and also knowing what may upset them or calm them down, can be extremely helpful in finding the best solution possible for that person and their family,” according to the press release.

The release stated that if you or a family member lives in Dodge County and struggles with a disability or has special needs, fill out the form on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office website at www.dodgecountysheriff.com or on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office App available for download from your Android or Apple App Store.

Once the sheriff’s office receives the information, it will be maintained in its countywide records management system and available to first responders, as well as 911 communications professionals.

Additionally, as part of this request form, members of the public may sign up to be contacted regarding Dodge County’s Project Lifesaver program. This is available to the residents of the county to assist caregivers of loved ones who are prone to wandering, especially those with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and Down syndrome.

The program involves placing an FM transmitter, similar to a wristwatch, on the arm or leg of a person who is prone to wander. If the person wanders away, the caregiver can contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and trained personnel will respond and assist in locating the individual using equipment designed for locating the signal from the transmitter.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, the Beaver Dam Police Department has also joined, enhancing the program’s capabilities for citizens in Beaver Dam as well as throughout Dodge County.