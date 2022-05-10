Spittel’s neighbor testifies on second day of trial

FOND DU LAC – Gregory Spittel seemed angry on the night prior to his grandmother being found near death in his Waupun home in 2019.

"Everything seemed to fall apart that night," neighbor Susan Binnebose said, who said she never saw Spittel that angry previously.

The next door neighbors, including Binnebose, who were having a bonfire outside the night of Aug. 23, 2019, were among those who testified on Tuesday during Spittel's one week jury trial.

Carol Foreman died a few days after her injuries and Spittel, who is accused of causing her death, entered the second day of his trial on Tuesday.

Spittel faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Spittel is accused of the August 2019 death of his grandmother, Carol Foreman, after her beaten body was found in a pool of blood in the basement.

Those testifying in the case on Tuesday included the man who called 911 after learning something had gone wrong at Spittel’s house on Aug. 24, 2019.

Brian Wilderman had been a neighbor of Spittel's for between five and six years and had been friendly with him over the years. Wilderman was called to appear by Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

Toney asked Wilderman if he saw a change in Spittel following the May incident that had occurred in his garage when Spittel had been found injured in the garage. He was later diagnosed with significant brain injury at a Madison hospital.

“Yes,” Wilderman said. “It seemed like he was starting to struggle.”

Wilderman said that he entered the house after the incident and Foreman, who had found Spittel in the garage that day, was holding a towel over his head to try to control the bleeding. Spittel had been found in the garage with a head injury. Wilderman said that he did not see blood on any other item in the garage.

On the night of Aug. 23, 2019, Wilderman, and family members who also testified on Tuesday, were having a bonfire outside of their home. Wilderman said he did not see Foreman that night but did see her car outside Spittel’s home. However, around 8 p.m. he noticed Spittel on his back patio slamming his gas grill cover down several times while sounding upset. He also cursed at Wilderman’s dog later in the evening and responded aggressively when Wilderman said “Settle down over there.”

“We were thinking of inviting them over, but we didn’t,” Wilderman said. “I didn’t like the aggression I was seeing.”

Wilderman said that by 9 or 9:30 p.m. everything was quiet in Spittel’s home. The next morning he got up around 8 a.m. and spent time on the computer and calling his mother when he heard Spittel calling for him.

“Greg came outside and started yelling,” Wilderman said. “He was on the back porch holding on as he almost fell off.”

Wilderman said he ran outside and called 911 and entered through the front door of Spittel’s home to find the home torn apart with the couch cushions off of the couch, chairs thrown around, glasses and dishes broken in the kitchen and the microwave tossed on the floor. A Jägermeister machine in the kitchen was not touched.

“Greg was proud of that,” Wilderman said.

Wilderman went to the basement but only went down three stairs. A freezer directly on the bottom of the stairs did not have any signs of damage or blood on it, he testified. Carol Foreman was on the floor and moved her arm which made Wilderman realize she was still alive. Spittel had been crouching over his grandmother, and Wilderman said he saw blood around Foreman’s head.

Foreman said she was attempting to talk but was not able to say anything.

“When the police came, he ran upstairs and almost knocked me over,” Wilderman said.

Wilderman followed him and saw Spittel drinking from a bottle of alcohol. Wilderman said that Spittel threw the bottle and a couch cushion at the officer before being struck by an electroshock gun by the officer.

“One minute he would be mellow and the next a raging bull,” Wilderman said about Spittel that day.

“He swore at the EMTs and said 'you better save her',” Wilderman said.

Timothy Drewa is representing Spittel with attorney Jaclyn Shelton. Drewa cross-examined Wilderman and asked him if he was in the house when he heard Spittel screaming.

“Gregory was screaming for you,” Drewa said. "Spittel was screaming to call 911. If he hadn’t you wouldn’t have called 911,” he said.

Wilderman was also asked if Spittel had asked where the medics were.

Wilderman said he did not recall that, but said he wouldn’t dispute it if it was in a police report.

“On that night, you went back into your home and the windows were open,” Drewa said. “After you went to sleep, did you hear anything from Gregory’s house?”

Wilderman said he did not and he said he did not hear Foreman cry for help nor anything being smashed in the home.

“You never heard her screaming or in an argument with Gregory?” Drewa asked.

“There was no argument with grandma,” Wilderman replied.

Drewa asked if he was concerned about Spittel that night and why he wasn’t more concerned.

“It never got to the point where you checked on the lady you call grandmother,” Drewa said. “You didn’t call 911 or went to the house?”

Drewa asked about Spittel’s behavior in the home and Wilderman said he did not try to leave, clean anything, wash off his hands, hide anything or get rid of the blood.

Drewa asked Wilderman if he was aware the bottle was plastic that was thrown at the officer, and Wilderman said he did not know what the bottle was made out of.

“He was so upset that you were trying to calm him down,” Drewa said, which Wilderman agreed.

Drewa asked if Wilderman heard Spittel saying he was going to kill someone while waiting in the house after his grandmother was found in the basement.

Drewa asked if Wilderman had heard Spittel say, “I’m going to go after the drug cartel.” Wilderman said he did not but did say something about the cartel.

Foreman died at the hospital a few days after the incident.

Spittel’s trial is scheduled to be completed on Friday.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

