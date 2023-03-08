FOX LAKE – Two big signs of spring are coming this weekend. Daylight Saving Time will begin officially at 2 a.m. on Sunday, allowing for an extra hour of daylight. Also, Fox Lake will be celebrating its unofficial 50th anniversary of the first Fox Lake St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

“OK so, as far as I can tell, the parade started as a conversation on a Friday night at Casey’s Tavern in 1973,” parade organizer Marcy Salmon said who also owns Snappers Sports Bar. “The next day, Saturday a bunch of people got together, stopped traffic, and did the Irish Jig and marched up State Street. The local police Chief Larson told them to stop because they did not have a parade permit. Well, they did not stop and the parade continued to the end of the street. The next year they applied for a permit and the parade was larger than ever. The Casey clan has been in the parade every year since 1973 in one way or another.”

It would have been the 50th anniversary if a certain virus did not shut down the parade in 2020.

“So unofficially this is the 50th year but officially it is the 49th year,” Salmon said. “Next year we may have to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the 50th Anniversary of the parade.”

The parade is at 1 p.m. sharp on Sunday, Salmon said. The lineup begins at noon on Depot Street, and the committee is still taking parade entries. Entries are free but there is a $10 fee if someone wants a float to be entered into the judging for prizes.

Those who attend the event, with many also decked out in green as the floats themselves, have a prize to win themselves, Salmon said.

“We are hiding six leprechaun statues throughout the town,” Salmon said. “If you find one, return it to SNAPPERS Sports Bar to claim your prize.”

The committee is also selling cash raffle tickets to help fund the event. The raffle tickets can be purchased at any of the Fox Lake bars.

The band Batteries Not Included out of West Bend will be performing from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of College Ave and State Street.

“Many food and drink options will be available,” Salmon said. “There will also be a couple of vendors new to the parade this year. People can still contact me regarding available spots.”

Marcy Salmon may be reached by email at marcy_freedom@yahoo.com