Spring Street Nutrition opens doors: Healthy options offered in downtown location

Those who want a healthy option in their diets may want to check out the newest addition to the Beaver Dam business community: Spring Street Nutrition.

The shop at 316 S. Spring St. is owned by Jennie Sukow and Chris Aguiniga, who also own and operate Columbus Nutrition at 300 N. Dickason St. in Columbus. They are part of a team which has opened nine different locations throughout the area.

Aguiniga has a dozen years of experience with the parent company.

“Chris and I met at Sunny Nutrition out of Sun Prairie,” said Sukow. “I was working for the state and he was working at Sunny Nutrition. I starting working part-time at the shop, and I fell in love with it and its products. Chris and I became best friends, and I wanted to run a shop as well. He joined up with me and we opened the shop in Columbus, and most recently here in Beaver Dam. Our goal is to open four shops. This is a step toward that goal.”

Sukow lives in Watertown and Aquiniga lives in Sun Prairie.

The same product line is offered at another shop in the city, New U on South University Avenue, but Sukow still sees a need for another location in Beaver Dam.

“We have a lot of customers who drive between Columbus and Beaver Dam,” said Aguiniga. “Beaver Dam is a great community. It just makes sense.”

A friend told the owners about the Spring Street location in July and a lease was soon signed. The shop opened Friday, Nov. 25.

Both partners are committed to being part of the community. They have already held a holiday gift collection for Habitat for Humanity, and are committed to doing more in the future.

“We’re here and want to be part of the community,” Aguiniga said.

The shop’s menu is extensive, and includes tea bombs, shakes, aloes and combinations – each with reported health benefits. Tea bombs, for example, are “packed with nutrients to give you an energetic feeling, mental clarity and focus.” They include high concentrations of vitamins including B6, B12 and C. Flavors offered include berry blast off, lime raspberry, lemon lime, chai delight, peach sangria, berry lemonade, orange peach, harvest tea and daily specials.

Shakes are 200 to 225 calories. They include 21 grams of protein, 3 to 5 grams of fiber, 8 to 10 net carbs and one-third of the recommended daily allowance of many nutrients. Boosters (added powders) include protein, fiber, probiotic, hydrator, immunity, fat reducer and supplements for new mothers.

“They’re all customizable to meet individual needs,” said Aguiniga.

Shakes come in dozens of different flavors, from Dutch chocolate to mango pineapple, to a monthly special.

“They’re good for kids. They’re good for moms. They’re good for anybody,” said Sukow. “You can have them as a snack or you can use it as a meal replacement for those interested in losing weight.”

The menu also includes coffees, again with supplements to suit customers’ individual preferences.

“Our goal is to make you happier and healthier, said Sukow.

Families and friends have been involved, either behind the counter or actually building the counter (thanks to Sukow’s husband, who is the director of buildings and grounds at a nearby school district).

“We try to have something for everyone, from kids to seniors,” said Aguiniga. “We have customers who have changed their lives, so come on in and give us a try. We’ll be happy to be a part of your health journey.”

“We have products that we believe in, and they work,” said Sukow. “We both love what we do and are here each day having fun doing it.”

Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. For more information call (920) 342-0227 or visit springstreetnutrition@corewellnesswi.com.