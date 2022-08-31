St Katharine Drexel begins the year with a new principal

St. Katharine Drexel School has a new principal this year who has taken over the role of leading Beaver Dam’s only Catholic school.

Tina Ellefson took over the position in July. She has been an educator in Catholic schools for 22 years, 12 of them at St. Katharine Drexel.

“I’ve come and gone over the years,” Ellefson said, who also has served as a principal at St. Paul’s in Genesee Depot and has taught children in the grade school to middle school ages.

“There is something special about St. Katharine Drexel,” Ellefson said. “There is something special about the school, the people and the families.”

Ellefson said she has always had a love for St. Katharine Drexel but moved as her family required. Her husband Kyle Ellefson, is Columbus City Administrator and is one of her biggest fans.

“I’ve had the benefit of watching her develop as a top level professional over the past 20 years, and I am constantly impressed at the amount of dedication and passion for Catholic education she shows year after year,” Kyle Ellefson said. “She has made a real difference in lives of many students, and that is truly something special.”

The couple has three children who attend schools in Columbus.

Ellefson said she wants to continue the traditions of St. Katharine Drexel and the quality education that Beaver Dam has come to expect from the school.

“For the most part, we strive to teach the whole child,” Ellefson said. “We put the focus on being a family and including the parents in the child’s education and having God and religion as part of their life and education.”