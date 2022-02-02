 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Katharine Drexel Celebrates Catholic Schools Week

The primary students at St. Katharine Drexel had a special picnic lunch with their families Wednesday as the school continues the celebration of Catholic School’s Week.

St. Kats celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Valerie Wood, a kindergarten student at St. Katharine Drexel School, offers her niece MaKenzie Allen, a french fry during the primary picnic lunch at the school on Wednesday. The lunch was held as part of the celebration of Catholic School's Week.

Students were greeted with family members providing lunches for their little ones during their lunch hour. 

The week-long celebration began last weekend with celebrating the parish including the open weekend Masses.

National Catholic Schools Week began in 1974 to celebrate Catholic education in the United States. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2022 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

At St. Katharine Drexel School, the book drive was kicked off on Monday and activities to celebrate the students were held on Tuesday. St. Katharine Drexel Principal Jennifer Crombie said that each day has a special dress up theme, and Wednesday’s was western. There were also country western theme games that were played.

Thursday night the school is open for the festival of educational arts.

“The 3K to 8th grade students all show their talents,” Crombie said.

Artwork is displayed, the school’s chorus and band perform, Crombie said. Even the youngest students participate by performing in plays. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the evening runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The week ends with an all school Mass Friday. During the afternoon, the students will watch Zootopia.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

