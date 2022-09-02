 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Starry Night on the Marsh: Dodge County libraries to host family event

Great horned owls

Great horned owls are a top predator in Horicon Marsh and can find prey in almost total darkness. As part of the Sept. 9 "Starry Night on the Marsh" event, a nocturnal animal presentation will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center.

 Kelly Simon

As summer draws to a close, families and individuals looking for an evening adventure needn’t search far from home.

Seven area libraries are collaborating with the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center to present a new event Sept. 9, “Starry Night on the Marsh.”

Event organizer and Mayville Public Library Director Jennifer Stasinopoulos said the center will be hopping with activity for more than two hours, starting at 6 p.m. DNR staff and Friends of Horicon Marsh volunteers will lead a hands-on owl pellet dissection opportunity and a 6:30 p.m. nocturnal animal presentation.

“Each of the libraries are going to have a table or two of activities and crafts to do, and there will be a bake sale and snacks available, too,” said Stasinopoulos.

“We really have a lot of fun things planned, like a giant space background for families to use to take selfies.”

Community libraries participating include Beaver Dam, Brownsville, Horicon, Hustisford, Juneau, Lomira and Mayville.

Attendees will find entertainment and educational offerings such as trivia games, button making, constellation crafts, a star-parachute game and more. Stasinopoulos said the free event will take place both inside and outside the center, weather permitting.

Stargazing at the Marsh (copy)

Northern Cross Science Foundation astronomers helped the public view the night sky in 2018 at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center. 

At 7:15 p.m., members of the Northern Cross Science Foundation will discuss telescopes and how the night sky changes as the season changes to fall.

“It culminates at 8 p.m. with astronomy enthusiasts Gene and Charlotte DuPree putting up telescopes so people can view the night sky,” she said.

The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center is located at N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. For more information, contact a participating library or DNR Wildlife Educator, Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893 or Elizabeth.herzmann@wisconsin.gov.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

