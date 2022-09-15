Still Poppin': Couple celebrate 20 years in popcorn industry, 10 years in Beaver Dam shop

Handfuls of sweet and savory goodness have been putting a smile on the faces of a local shop’s customers for the past decade.

Chippy’s Popcorn Creations is celebrating its 10th anniversary at its retail store at 507 Madison St., Beaver Dam. In addition, owners Scott and Linda Chipman are marking their 20th year in the kettle corn business.

The Chipmans said although the time has passed quickly since they first began popping kernels in 2002, the hours they pour into the small business are too many to count.

“It’s all day, every day,” said Scott.

The culinary-trained couple were living in North Carolina and looking for a career change when they were introduced to kettle corn (popcorn sweetened with sugar). Upon tasting the snack for the first time, they “ate every last bite” of a large sack of the product and decided to take a chance selling it at markets and festivals.

The kettle corn business had its ups and downs in the beginning, and the couple found Midwesterners were more receptive to their flavored popcorn. The Chipmans were drawn to the Beaver Dam area to be near family and purchased a former laundromat on Madison Street initially to house its mobile operation. They worked on recipes and turned it into a gourmet popcorn retail establishment in 2012, offering more than 40 specialty varieties of popcorn.

The Chipmans produce seasonal selections, as well, and guessed that they’ve probably made more than 100 varieties of their tasty treats.

“Our most popular one here is the Beaver Dam Blend, which is made of Mrs. Chippy’s caramel corn blended with Wisconsin white cheddar and Chicago-style cheddar.”

Linda said she still feels passionate about their choice of location for the business.

“We’re supposed to be planted right here in this community,” she said. “This part of town has really gotten the shaft for a long time. We are intended to be here to be a voice and steward for this side of town.”

Her care and concern for the neighborhood has resulted in her forming a partnership with Laura Goral, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1022 Madison Street, to introduce the Mad Street Art Initiative.

The pair are hoping to connect communities by adding urban art murals to beautify the area, with a goal of promoting diversity and sharing cultures. A single mural costs approximately $10,000, and they are currently 20% funded.

“In celebrating our two business anniversaries, we wanted to highlight and gather more attention to our cause,” said Linda.

Chippy’s Popcorn Creations held a combination party/fundraiser for Beaver Dam Area Chamber Members and the business community Wednesday night, and its community celebration runs Thursday through Saturday.

“We invite everyone to POP in for our Anniversary Celebration Days,” said Linda. “There will be lots of giveaways and fun surprises.”

In the spirit of the Chipmans’ service to their Madison Street neighborhood, a portion of their sales will be earmarked for the Mad Street Art Initiative. Donations will also be accepted.