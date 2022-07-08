Stone + Suede opens in downtown Waupun

WAUPUN – A new fashion and lifestyle boutique has opened in the former location of The Rock Shop in downtown Waupun.

Stone + (and) Suede recently opened its doors at 417 E. Main St. The shop carries a wide range of items with texture and style being key ingredients. The name reflects those traits, comfortable but cutting edge, that define the store’s mission.

According to their website, https://stoneandsuede.design, the store is “a place to gather and shop. It offers quality clothing and accessories for the whole family, unique home decor and design services, clean beauty and skincare, and a gorgeous space to hang out with friends and family and enjoy a beverage while shopping. We commit to creating a standard you can expect.”

Lauren Tillema and Janelle Kartechner, who own the business with their husbands, are sisters. Both women are former nurses and with growing families who decided to pursue a more flexible career path together.

“With our passion for people, fashion, design, family and faith, we have always wanted to care for our customers as a whole,” said Kartechner. “In order to be the best wives, moms and our true selves, we needed to follow our drive and God-given talents in a new way. While our similarities make working as a partnership seamless, our differences provide the perfect balance in life and in business.”

For years they had dreamt of designing spaces and opening a store. Stone + Suede is that dream realized.

“Even as young girls we loved decorating and clothes and those loves really never went away,” said Tillema.

“Another thing was COVID, which kind of made people pursue their dreams,” said Kartechner. “We both love being nurses, but this career choice fits us better at this time.”

The company was formed in August of 2021 and the location was found in October of that year. It opened to the public in May of this year.

Both husbands are business owners and handymen giving added incentive for striking out on their own. The sisters looked at various locations before choosing the city where they both have roots.

They looked at their current location only to find out that it had been sold. Later they found it re-listed for a lower price, and finally got to see the place that has been completely transformed.

“It was actually two weeks away from receiving a raze order,” said Tillema. “There was a lot of water and mold, and there were holes in the roof. We were all crazy enough to walk in and say, ‘Perfect!’”

The hardwood floors were saved, and bits of the tin ceiling were recycled in the dressing rooms.

“We had a vision and none of the other spaces we had looked at previously really fit that vision,” said Tillema. “Since it had to all be gutted that gave us the freedom to create the spaces that we knew we wanted, rather than making the vision fit a space that we just found.”

The building itself began as a JC Penney store in 1929. Most Waupun natives, however, remember it as The Rock Shop, which offered jewelry and crafts for decades before it was vacated.

The structure includes more than 4,000 square feet of floor space including two mezzanine areas suitable for office and gathering space. Antique display cases have been renovated and hanging racks add industrial character. An electric fireplace at the back of the display area will highlight home décor items.

“Everything here is very curated and was hand-picked by us,” said Tillema.

Inventory is new and first quality, not overstock. Selection is vast and includes locally crafted furniture, home décor, baby items, and some hand-sewn items made by local craftspeople.

“We have candles, purses, hats, kitchen items and so much more,” said Kartechner. “We have things for men, women and children. We’re trying to have something for everyone. That’s one of our goals.”

“We have some of the more expensive brands and some things that are more affordable,” said Tillema. “Our big concern is quality. We are really passionate about that.”

The sisters invite all to stop in and see what Waupun’s newest store has to offer.

“Come for the experience, leave as a friend,” said Tillema. “We can’t wait to meet you!”

Store hours are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit Stone + Suede at https://stoneandsuede.design, or on Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok.