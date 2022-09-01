Strategic plan challenges ARPA awards: Requests postponed, approved, denied

JUNEAU – It was a bumpy night Tuesday as the Dodge County Board discussed its strategic plan, roads, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations and fire hydrants.

The meeting lasted nearly four hours, and had been called to deal with a list of business too long for the board’s monthly gathering on Aug. 16.

“I divided the meeting into two, but it looks like I should have made it three,” said Board Chairman Dave Frohling at the meeting’s conclusion at 9:45 p.m. It had begun at 6 p.m.

Brett Remington of Blue Rock WI presented the county’s strategic plan, which has been in process since May of 2021. Although all board members are involved as the Committee of the Whole, incumbents and newly elected supervisors seemed at odds about what the next step should be. Several board members suggested delaying proposed ARPA allocations to ensure that they are in line with the strategic plan.

“The purpose of the plan is to create a guide to identify the things that the county needs to do to become successful in the future. Having a plan with a great set of ideas, absent accomplishment, is meaningless,” Remington summarized.

A goal of having a plan no more than several sheets of paper was exceeded by two.

“It should not be a massive three-ring binder that no one is going to look at,” Remington said.

The mission for the board, overall, is to serve Dodge County. The vision is leading Dodge County forward. Values regarding the full board include respect, honesty, integrity and trustworthiness.

Five key priority areas are infrastructure, water quality, business support and workforce issues, housing and quality of life. The county’s role is not to remedy each challenge, but to facilitate and promote efforts to fill those needs.

After a lengthy discussion of controversial specifics, Remington urged board members to keep the document alive and relevant by doing quarterly updates to individual goals and accomplishments.

A list of 12 ARPA allocation requests followed, with Remington urging members to use the strategic plan to advance its goals. A contingent of board members led by Supervisor Dan Hilbert suggested that all of the ARPA allocations be delayed by as little as a month or potentially longer. That, he reasoned, would help to match the ARPA awards to the strategic plan.

Corporation Counsel Kim Nass indicated that each resolution should be considered one at a time, which the board did with individual delays considered for many of them.

Allocations were approved as follows:

• The Dodge County Highway Department and the Town and Village of Clyman, County Trunk Highway CJ/Caughlin Road Project — $410,400 to assist in the reconditioning and repaving of County Trunk Highway CJ and Caughlin Road in the village and town of Clyman. The smaller size of the town and village projects would be difficult to complete if each municipality undertook the projects individually.

• City of Horicon-Residential Housing Development Infrastructure Proposal — $350,000 to develop 82 new housing units in the city in two phases. It will fund a portion of the infrastructure and site work needed to complete the development.

• City of Beaver Dam Affordable Housing & Blight Elimination Project — $498,000 to assist in environmental remediation, site work, and redevelopment of blighted properties in order to construct 60 affordable housing units at the corner of South Spring Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way (the current farmer’s market location).

• Astico and Ledge County Parks Expansion — $770,000 to acquire additional lands to expand the boundaries of Astico and Ledge county parks. Expanding the boundaries of both parks will allow the county park system to increase its offering of recreational space.

• Emergency Generator for Sheriff’s Office — $45,000 to purchase an emergency generator for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office’s 24-hour operations with an emergency energy supply in the event of an electrical outage.

• Village of Lowell Fire Hydrant Replacement Project — $107,000 to replace fire hydrants in the village, which is critical for the safety of persons and property.

A proposal from CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Resseville) for a fire and rescue group facility upgrade project for $432,000 was postponed to the October board meeting. The plan is to construct a facility to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel, which would be ergonomically sound and provide for adequate social distancing, other COVID-19 safeguards and space for decontamination and remediation of hazards often present when responding to calls for emergency medical services. The move could be a model for future emergency service consolidation in four regions of the county.

Denied requests included the following:

• Future All Stars Academy Daycare Center, City of Juneau — $15,000 to be given to the day care due to increased costs of operating during COVID-19. The funds would be used to cover overtime costs.

• Village of Clyman, Water and Waste Water Utility Improvement Project — $65,000 to repair and improve its public water and waste utilities by addressing its aging infrastructure. The water utility is in need of equipment and building improvements.

• Village of Reeseville, Sewer Chlorination Building Project — $26,200 to replace the building housing its chlorination/de-chlorination systems for the village’s wastewater treatment plant. Audits have recommended building replacement due to its state of disrepair.

• Town of Fox Lake, bog removal — $28,000 to remove a floating bog which restricts the flow of water from the western tributaries of Fox Lake and plugs the Highway A bridge on the northwest corner of the lake. The request would have funded engineering and removal costs.

• Village of Reeseville, Fire Hydrant Replacement — $51,000 to replace five fire hydrants in the village which are more than 100 years old. The hydrants provide a water supply to the village and the surrounding areas for fire emergencies and are critical for the safety of persons and property.