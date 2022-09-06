 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student left with minor injuries after being struck in Beaver Dam High School lot

A student at Beaver Dam High School was left with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the school, 500 Gould St., on Tuesday prior to the start of the school day.

Glare from the sun appeared to be a factor in the incident that led to one student being taken to the hospital.

Beaver Dam Police Lt. Matt Riel said the crash was minor. The injured person was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam by family.

“It is still under investigation,” Riel said. “No citations were issued at this point. The sun appeared to be a factor in the accident.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

