Students raise funds for juvenile diabetes: Randolph kids again exceed goal

RANDOLPH – According to Randolph Elementary School physical education teacher Holly Swanson, "The Little School That Could" has done it again.

In its 41st year, Randolph Elementary Students Offering Love & Volunteer Efforts (RESOLVE) set a goal of $6,000 to support juvenile diabetes research and Parent-Teacher Organization projects. Continuing a school tradition that goal has been met and surpassed. The total raised for this year’s November campaign was $6,881.

Swanson has been heavily involved in the effort for many years, along with members of the RESOLVE Committee, the parent teacher organization, students, staff and members of the community. Since the charity effort began as an annual “Jump Rope for Heart,” students have raised nearly $300,000.

Swanson said, “We raise funds for non-profit causes, globally and locally. A total of 75% of the proceeds are donated locally. It honors or memorializes special people. It teaches students how to be volunteers and the importance of giving. It also develops school and community pride because we all work together.”

An assembly of hundreds of elementary school students was held Friday morning in the school gymnasium with students Caleb Lessor and Kiley Bryant as honorees. Both suffer from Type 1, juvenile onset diabetes. Money was raised in their names to assist the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Bryant is a sixth-grader who prides herself in being athletic, outgoing and a good friend. She was diagnosed with her illness in 2015. Lessor is a seventh-grader whose favorite interests include fishing, race cars and friends. The honorees’ friends shared testimonials about what make Bryant and Lessor so special.

Swanson shared diabetes facts.

“Our honorees are just like us,” she said. “They’re a little different on the inside and the things they have to do each day to manage this disease. I would like more than anything to take this away from them, but we can’t right now. There are improvements in treatment and management but there is no cure.”

She added that one in 10 people are living with diabetes. A total of 1.2 million children have Type 1 diabetes. It’s not contagious; you can’t just catch it from somebody else. Diabetes is serious and can be life threatening. Left untreated it can be fatal.

JDRF is the leading organization in the world funding Type 1 diabetes research. Tanbir Sidhu, representing the JDRF, thanked students and staff for the $4,400 the charity will receive.

“With your help we can make life better for the many children who are affected by diabetes," Sidhu said. "As a result of your hard work the lives of Type 1 diabetics can be improved. One day I hope we will find a cure. Until then we will continue to help diabetics in their daily struggles and to cope with this disease in new and innovative ways.”

Students raised funds by obtaining pledges for activities, seeking donations and holding bake sales and other events.

The classes that had the highest percentage of giving were eligible for an extra physical education class. Taking first place with 31% was Mrs. Peetz’s third-graders. Tied for second place with 29% were Mr. Gould and Mrs. Vredeveld’s second-graders. Taking third with 26% was the 6B class.

Top individual fundraisers were Lexie Zemlo of 7B who raised $1,020 and Abigail Steimsma of 7A who raised $1,650. Both won a VIP Luncheon, with each student choosing a staff member to join them at Moe’s Café in downtown Randolph.

Other top fundraisers and volunteers include: Kiley Bryant and Blake Buwalda of 6B; Riley Boschaerdt, Krysin Huenink, Teagan Igle, Mason Jens and Natalie Kemink of 6B; Caleb Lessor of 7B; and Wyatt Pigeon and Ashtin Trotz of 7A.

A total of 118 students were honored for their participation and received various prizes for their accomplishments. Among those prizes are an event wristband, a RESOLVE T-shirt, a school fun pass, a $25 food gift card and a Randolph School District athletic pass.

Swanson thanked students, volunteers, staff, community and RESOLVE Committee and PTO members for their hard work and financial support. Specifically mentioned were Mrs. Baugher, Mrs. Drews, Ms. Gorr, Mrs. Jens, Mr. Nelson, Mrs. Otto and Mrs. Schumacher.