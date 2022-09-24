Substantial roof repair called for at Beaver Dam library

Beaver Dam Community Library’s roof is in need of a complete overhaul.

The library was originally slated for a $120,000 re-shingle in the city’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan, but no bids were received.

The Library Board began planning a facelift for the facility at 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam last year. It will be the library’s first major remodel since it was built in 1984. Renovation funds will come from the library’s endowment fund, which includes gifts and bequests.

An engineering study was conducted and found some major deficiency with the original design and construction of the roof. The structure has had issues for more than two decades and a more permanent repair was deemed desirable to happen in conjunction with the renovation.

A summary of the attic issues include: venting and insulation issues in the roof may have contributed to the aging of the windows; the state of insulation includes missing, too little, or too much, all of which lead to moisture issues; and the sprinklers are above the insulation, so if the lines get wet, they could freeze and burst.

An estimate for the roof repair, replacement of clerestory windows and redesign has come in at $1.39 million.

Library Administrator Sarah Cournoyer said a CIP proposal has been submitted for the 2023 budget year (with $120,000 in carried over CIP funds towards current costs).

“We understand that there are priorities that the city has and so there will be some tough decisions made on which proposals get funding,” she said.

She noted Friday that there haven’t been any additional leaks since the last storm and that staff is continuing to monitor and take appropriate steps to protect the building and its contents.

The library expansion project in the works includes the renovation of bathrooms, adding a tech station, revamping the children’s area, bringing an entrance closer to the parking lot and possibly adding an open staircase to access the lower-level programming area.

Cournoyer also said the timeline for the remodel is still being determined.