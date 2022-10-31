Swan City Park enters Phase II: Renovation moving forward with splash pad

Now that the Swan City Park lagoons and main pathways have been renovated, updates at Beaver Dam’s version of Central Park are moving to a new phase.

Phase II involves a new splash pad in place of the former wading pool, with fundraising under way to pay for that long-awaited amenity. Historic plaques will also be placed to identify sites of former structures and attractions.

A splash pad, for the uninitiated, is a series of water jets and streams that kids can interact with and enjoy. Children can move from station to station, without standing water (a pool) for swimming.

According to community activist and local historian Patrick Lutz, the park began as a private resort on what had been a mineral spring. The spring was highly prized by Native American tribes as a reliable water source, and one that attracted wild game. The water was analyzed for Dr. George Swan, a homeopathic physician who arrived in Beaver Dam in 1876. Swan believed in the healing powers of clean water and marketed it around the area and across the United States.

A resort was built including a large hotel, a spring house, a bottling and barrel filling plant, elevated platforms (sky castles), a band shell, a bath house, a green house, a boathouse, lagoons, tennis courts, a croquet lawn, playgrounds and more. More than 2,000 trees were planted in what was then largely open pasture. People from Chicago and around the world arrived by train, spent weeks or even months in the summer. They enjoyed the park and toured the local countryside.

After the resort craze ended, the property fell into disrepair. The city purchased it and a referendum passed in 1906 to make the land into the city’s first park. Amenities were added over time and it became a hub for area gatherings. Special evenings of entertainment – Indian Night and Circus Night to name just two. Up to 10,000 people attended those special events.

In recent years the park began to show signs of age. Local citizens banded together to restore the park’s former luster. A master plan was developed and friends of Swan Park started raising money to augment the city’s $1.4 million contribution. To date approximately $500,000 has been raised through private contributions, with a goal of raising at least $250,000 more.

A catalog of features with naming rights has been developed. Businesses, industries and individuals are making their choices, some named as memorials to families or family member. Some are named as a sign of community support.

“We have a significant number of donations for a lot of the features already in place but we’ve got a long way to go,” said fundraising coordinator Mary Vogl-Rauscher. “We’ve done a lot already but we’d like to do more. Expenses have gone way up. We’ve had tremendous support from some very generous donors and we want to keep on going.”

The largest donation to date was $200,000 for the renovation of the park’s two lagoons.

The fountain with its waterfall will be a popular spot on what was once the zoo’s “Monkey Island.”

“We’re trying to get to the next stage here,” said fundraiser Tom Heffron. “We’ve got some major contributors here but we really want to get to the next group of people. Remember, everybody has used that park in some way or another, whether it’s a concert or horseshoes, the car show or the annual craft fair. We want to get people to contribute.”

“We’re trying to get it done because 'A' we need to do it and we want to get it as nice and fun as we can; and 'B' because it’s a wonderful way to market a business or show your community support,” said Vogl-Rauscher. “Markers will be permanent. They won’t go away.”

“It really is an extraordinary park,” said Vogl-Rauscher.

Heffron added, “We just want to make it better.”

“It has a lot of history and there’s a lot more to come,” said Lutz.

To donate, send contributions to Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation – City of Beaver Dam Swan City Park Fund, email info@beaverdamacf.com, call (920) 763-2618 or visit www.beaverdamacf.com.