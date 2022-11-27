Swan City Park is lit up for the season

Santa Claus and his helper Rotary elves made their impression on Swan City Park this year on Friday and lit up the park for the holiday season.

The park will have the lights displayed nightly until after New Year’s Day and has yet again grown its display this year: Santa’s Workshop, Horse Drawn Carriage, Reindeer Catapult, Elf on Roller Coaster, and a Whoville display.

“I really appreciate everyone coming out and seeing all the hard work that went into Rotary Lights, our sixth annual display,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said, who is the Rotarian who came up with the idea and organizes the efforts each year. “It is bigger than ever. It is bigger than all the years before. You are really going to enjoy it.”

Schmidt said the decorating starts in October, and for the last few days he has been with a core group of people finishing decorating the park.

“For the last several days, we have been out here pretty much eight hour days,” Schmidt said.

A mailbox for “Letters to Santa” was placed at the Gingerbread House. The letters will be read on FM 95.3 WBEV beginning on Dec. 12.

There is also a donation box for people who would like to donate toward future displays.

“This is a free event but if you would like to help out for next year, by all means, that is a great way to do that,” Schmidt said.

Those who would like to help with set up and take down of the display can contact Schmidt.

About $30,000 was donated this year to help the event become a reality, Schmidt said.

Donations can also be made online and mail-in donation forms can be found on the Beaver Dam Rotary Club website, bdrotary.org, under Beaver Dam Rotary Lights.

Santa will be returning to the park on Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Carolers from Beaver Dam High School will also be in the park.