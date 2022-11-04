Swan Park decorations to be done on Sunday

High winds that are supposed to come through Beaver Dam on Saturday has led to the Rotary Club postponing decorating Swan Park until Sunday.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who is in charge of decorating the park, announced the decision on Friday morning to Beaver Dam Rotary.
People interested in decorating can show up to the park beginning at 10:30 a.m. Those wanting to help should show up at the Gingerbread House that has already been put in place on the east side of the park.
Decorating the park will also be done beginning on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.