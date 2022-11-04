 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swan Park decorations to be done on Sunday

High winds that are supposed to come through Beaver Dam on Saturday has led to the Rotary Club postponing decorating Swan Park until Sunday.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who is in charge of decorating the park, announced the decision on Friday morning to Beaver Dam Rotary.

People interested in decorating can show up to the park beginning at 10:30 a.m. Those wanting to help should show up at the Gingerbread House that has already been put in place on the east side of the park.

Decorating the park will also be done beginning on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

Swan City Park enters Phase II: Renovation moving forward with splash pad

Now that the Swan City Park lagoons and main pathways have been renovated, updates at Beaver Dam's version of Central Park are moving to a new phase. Phase II involves a new splash pad in place of the former wading pool, with fundraising under way to pay for that long-awaited amenity. Historic plaques will also be placed to identify sites of former structures and attractions.

Dodge County Board hears concerns from taxpayers

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson suggested that board members might bring a lunch to the annual budget debate on Nov. 15.

Someone else added they might bring dinner.

"We have to stay until it's done, even if it takes until midnight," said Gibson about the meeting that starts at 9 a.m.

Write-in candidate challenges Mark Born for 39th Assembly seat

A write-in candidate is hoping to get enough votes to up seat Mark Born on the ballot on Nov. 8 for the 39th assembly seat for the Wisconsin State Assembly. Steve Rydzewski announced that he was running as a write in candidate in October months after the possibility of being listed on the ballot as a candidate.

