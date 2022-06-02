Swan Park lagoon project gets under way

A well-loved part of Swan Park is undergoing a makeover with new walls, lighting and features being added to the lagoons in the middle of the park. The project is expected to cost about $1 million when it is completed in July.

Workers began deconstruction of the walls last week, Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said. Janke General Contractors of Athens removed the existing lagoon walls and the fountain in the east pond.

“They are taking everything out, and beginning the construction of the walls,” Glewen said.

The walls are already starting to show the new look in the east side pond, while work is ongoing in the west pond to remove the remnants of the older walls that were put in place over the years.

The fountain was not functional for Wisconsin winters and will not be returning, Glewen said. It had not been operational for years prior to its removal.

“There will be a spray on that side, and on the other side will be a water fountain,” Glewen said.

Events will continue in the park as the project goes on, and Glewen said the project is scheduled to be finished at the end of July.

“It’s going to be amazing when it is finished,” she said.

The pathways around the lagoon will be improved and the posts will now be lit up to help the interior park become safer and prevent vandalism. A bench was donated for the project.

“There will be a swinging bench that sits on the westerly lagoon,” Glewen said.

There was talk about getting rid of the lagoon area, she said, but people who attended a special city meeting on the park were very much in favor of keeping the ponds.

Dodge County Historical Society Museum Curator Kurt Sampson said the lagoons are original to the park, but did not originally have walls around them when the park was known as Vita Park. Dr. George Swan saw the profit in the spring water that bubbled into the ponds and purchased the land for a resort. It opened on July 15, 1880. The water was bottled up and sold as well.

“He developed Vita Resort around the ponds,” Sampson said. “He did dredge out the ponds and made them deeper.”

Originally there were three ponds, but the one closest to the spring house was filled in and made into a swimming pool, Sampson said.

At the time, people were able to use rowboats in the ponds, Sampson said. There were also animals kept in the ponds or on the island over the years.

The resort was only in existence for 15 years and after some debate, the city of Beaver Dam purchased the property, but it was not renovated until 1915. Sampson said many of the structures in the park, including the bathrooms for the pool and the bandshell, were added in the 1930s, but the spring house is from the resort-era of the park.

“They put the stone walls up around the ponds in the mid-1930s and they had been there ever since,” Sampson said.

Other projects

Another project that will be completed soon is the splash pad on the south side of the park. Glewen said it is the last year for the wading pool in the park. While the pool has served the citizens of the community as a free option for summer fun for younger children, the repairs needed on the decades-old pool led to the decision that it had to be removed.

Currently Glewen said that the city is putting out bids for the splash pad and may reduce the scope of the pad to keep within budget. There is a possibility of additional donations coming in for the project, however.

Those who want to donate to the Swan Park project can go to the city website or the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation page. Donations can be made directly in Swan Park’s name.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

