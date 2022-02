Swan Synchro Skate holds 27th annual skating event

The 27th annual Swan Synchro Skate was held Saturday with families and fans filling up the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena to watch the teams perform in unison on the ice.

Synchronized skating is a team sport in which 8-20 skaters perform a program together. It uses the same judging system as singles, pairs and dance and is characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations and challenging step sequences.

“It was a great opportunity for the skating community to get together in person again after months of very unique and often challenging pandemic year hurdles,” Alyssa Stephens, the event organizer said.

Over 50 teams came from around the Midwest to compete. Four judges from Minnesota and Wisconsin were on hand.

More than 600 skaters participated in the competition. The series was open to all Snowplow Sam Synchro, Synchro Skills 1, 2, or 3 teams and preliminary, pre-juvenile, open juvenile, open collegiate, open adult and open masters’ teams.

