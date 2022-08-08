Tactical situation ends peacefully at Holiday Inn Express in Beaver Dam

A man who kept Beaver Dam Police and Dodge County Sheriff officials at bay while held up in a Beaver Dam hotel room surrendered peacefully after almost five hours of negotiations.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Deputy Police Chief Brandon Stommel, Beaver Dam Police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express at 11:25 a.m. for a report of a handgun that had been located in a hotel room.

The staff had notified the guest that they no longer could stay there and was gathering their items out from the room when they found the handgun.

When police arrived to retrieve the weapon, they came in contact with the man who grabbed for the gun and made a threat to the officer. The officer disengaged, but the man made more threats when additional officers came to the scene, Stommel said in the press release.

Due to the threats additional emergency management came to the scene: Beaver Dam Police Department’s emergency response team, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Beaver Dam paramedics, and later the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

“We are doing the best to make sure people were safe,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said at the scene.

Schmidt said the goal was to make sure everyone went home safely at the end of the incident.

“We are doing everything we can to end this peacefully as quickly as we can,” he said.

Beaver Dam Public Works closed the streets and the Holiday Inn was evacuated while other nearby businesses sheltered in place, Stommel said.

At the end of the afternoon, the man agreed to surrender and did so at 4:47 p.m.

“The Beaver Dam Police Department would like to thank all agencies and officers involved for their teamwork to resolve this situation peacefully,” Stommel said. “We would also like to thank those who evacuated or sheltered in place for their cooperation.”

The case is currently still under investigation, Stommel said Monday night.