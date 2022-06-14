Taste of Wisconsin: Beer and cheese the main attraction this weekend

Taste of Wisconsin hits a milestone this summer as it celebrates its 15th year in Beaver Dam.

The beer and cheese sampling event, traditionally held the day before Father’s Day, continues to grow. Hosted by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, it features unlimited tasting of beers and cheeses made exclusively in the state.

Tracy Propst, executive director of the chamber, said roughly 100 varieties of beer from 41 brewers will be available for attendees to try on June 18. Some hard ciders and seltzers can also be sampled.

“Representatives from 13 Wisconsin breweries will be on hand to talk about their beers and the brewing process with people,” she said.

The event was originally held on South Spring Street, but moved across the street into the Tower Parking Lot last year. Propst said the lot provides more space to spread out and gives attendees an opportunity to enjoy the new river walk.

The Taste of Wisconsin takes place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and will go on rain or shine, as 200 feet of tent will provide shelter from any potential showers.

If you go What: Taste of Wisconsin When: Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Where: Tower Parking Lot, Downtown Beaver Dam Tickets: $45; $10 for designated driver; six-pack special (six tickets for the price of five) Info: tasteofwisconsin.net

Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass and a souvenir program to evaluate each beer and cheese. Those interested in sampling alcoholic beverages must be 21 years or older with a valid ID in order to purchase event tickets. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce, Beaver Dam Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or online at tasteofwisconsin.net.

In addition to the flavorful offerings, the afternoon is expected to be filled with food, friends, live entertainment and games.

“We’ve added some more games for fun, like beer stein holding and dice games, so we have more crowd interaction,” Propst said. “And leisurely play of giant Jenga and cornhole will return, as well.”

A wide range of classic rock and country music will be provided by “The Characters.”

Area restaurants, such as Dam Chicken, General Lee’s Dawg Haus and Marco’s Pizza, will have food available for purchase at the event.

“I encourage everyone to come out and spend the day downtown. The Taste of Wisconsin is always such a fun community event,” Propst said.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.