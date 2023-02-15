Beaver Dam Police took two teens into custody after a brief pursuit on Tuesday night after they located a stolen vehicle in the city of Beaver Dam.

There were four teens who were believed to be in the stolen vehicle. Police are still looking for one individual who was in the vehicle; however, another juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday in Waupun.

According to the press release from Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, the officers located the stolen vehicle around 8 p.m. on the north side of the city.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled. A brief pursuit ensued, and the suspected vehicle struck several other vehicles and ultimately crashed into a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Two occupants were located and taken into custody, but two others were believed to be involved, and were not located despite a search by personnel, K-9s and thermal imaging tools.

An officer and the two juvenile occupants who were taken into custody received minor injuries from the crashes. All were examined at the hospital and released.

These juveniles will be referred for numerous charges as a result of this investigation.

This information was sent out to residents on the north side of Beaver Dam due to the unknown whereabouts of the possible occupant who fled on foot.

The last known location was near the crash scene at North Spring Street and Woodland Drive in Beaver Dam. If anyone has information regarding this case please contact the Beaver Dam Police Department.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Beaver Dam Fire Department, and numerous citizens.