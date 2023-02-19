It was a busy day at Beaver Dam Family Center on Saturday when 620 skaters performing on 50 teams competed in the 28th annual Swan Synchro Skate.
The SwanSyncSations came in third place for both the Aspire Beginning division and Snowplow Sam Synchro division. Wisconsin Inspire received four awards -- first for open juvenile, second in both juvenile and novice, and fourth in preliminary divisions.
Wisconsin Inspire Novice team mother Amy Schellpfeffer found a lot of plusses to the competition, including making friends with the novice competitors from the Dazzlers, having a pre-competition dance party and ending the day with some team photos together.
"Made me so happy to see these kids who share a love for skating support each other's events as competitors,” Schellpferrer said.
Saturday’s competition was a sanctioned U.S. Figure Skating event with U.S. Figure Skating judges at the event to judge the performances on the ice.
"Synchronized Skating is a sport that flies under the mainstream radar," Swan Synchro Skate Chairman Alyssa Stephens said. “Synchro culture and our skating community are vibrant, and passionate, with highly skilled athletes. This event brings so much to our community."
“Watching more than 100 volunteers come together to create an unforgettable experience for the skaters, their families and coaches was extremely gratifying,” said Dan Baulch, Swan City Ice Skaters president. “This uplifting event, along with its innumerable benefits to the community, wouldn’t be possible without the generous commitment from our volunteers.”
There is hope for the 2024 competition to be bigger, Baulch said.
“This year’s event will be difficult to top, but we already have a few minor tweaks in mind for next year,” Baulch said. “Our goal will be to provide the same positive environment and rewarding experience for every new and returning visitor to the Beaver Dam Family Center.”