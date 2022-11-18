The Red Kettle Concert is back to ring in the Christmas season

The Red Kettle Concert, which benefits the Salvation Army, will be held on Dec. 4 in the auditorium of Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., and begins at 4:30 p.m.

“It is really a beautiful welcome into the Christmas season,” organizer Joanne Tyjeski said.

While practices have already begun for some of the performers there is still a chance for those wishing to join to do so with the Ecumenical/Community Choir. Tyjeski said that those interested may attend rehearsals on Monday and Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida St.

In addition to the two group rehearsals, online rehearsal tracks allow for additional independent practice, making the music even more accessible. The dress rehearsal is Dec. 4 prior to the concert at 4:30 at the Beaver Dam High School's auditorium. Those interested can call or text Tyjeski at 920-210-2568.

Tyjeski said it will be the 13th concert that they have performed.

“It was virtual in 2020, and we took last year off, but this year we are back,” Tyjeski said.

Other choirs who will perform besides the community choir include: Trinity Church, Grace Presbyterian Church and the Kiwanis Choir. The Trinity Hand Bells will also perform.

“There are more solo and ensembles and two guest artists,” Tyjeski said. The guest artists are Avedis Manoogian and Emily Secur.

Manoogian is a pianist from Madison and directs the choir at Grace Presbyterian. He has worked with the Wisconsin String Academy, MacPhail Center for the Arts, and the Suzuki Cooperative of Cincinnati Public Schools. As a music director, he has worked with the BedlamTheater, Cincinnati Opera, Opera Guadalajara, and Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Secor is a professional opera singer. Her 2022-23 season includes a performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, participation in the Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition, and covering the role of Susanna in Madison Opera’s production of Le nozze di Figaro.

Most recently, she debuted the role of Diana in Orpheus in the Underworld with Madison Opera. She completed her tenure as Studio Artist with Madison Opera in 2020, having performed roles in Fellow Travelers, La traviata, Rusalka and A Little Night Music.

There are also some crowd favorites who will be back this year including John Landeck, the Kiwanis Choir and director Judy Hein.

“We are really excited about it,” Tyjeski said.

The concerts have raised over $46,000 since they began and are free. Members of the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis will be on hand with the kettles for donations.

Those wanting to donate may do so by cash or check and there will be QR codes on the kettles for electronic donations, all of which stay in Dodge County, Tyjeski said.

Mail Donations to: SARK Campaign, c/o Jamie Henning American National Bank, 115 Front St, Beaver Dam, WI 53916