Theresa man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatal crash

FOND DU LAC — District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that David G. Worley, 30, was sentenced to eight years of initial confinement and seven years extended supervision from a drunken driving crash that killed his passenger.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 15, 2020, at approximately 4:25 a.m., Worley was driving northbound on Main Street in a Ford Focus and went through a red light at the busy intersection of Main Street and Johnson Street in the City of Fond du Lac. He struck an ambulance transporting a patient, which ejected the 21-year-old passenger of his vehicle resulting in his death.

A blood test taken after the crash showed that Worley had a prohibited blood alcohol concentration of .21%. The legal limit for operating a vehicle in Wisconsin is 0.08%.

Worley was transported from the scene and then flown by Theda Star to Theda Medical Center in Neenah for treatment.

The lone passenger of the Ford Focus was identified as an adult male. He was later pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. According to law enforcement policy the victim’s name will not be released.

The state recommended 10-15 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision. The defendant faced a maximum possible sentence of 15 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.