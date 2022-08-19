 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This weekend at the Dodge County Fair

Dragon coaster

Gracy squeals as the front car of the dragon rollercoaster she's riding takes a fast turn Friday afternoon. The Midway was busy as it was wristband day at the Dodge County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday.

 Kelly Simon

The Dodge County Fair concludes this weekend at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

SATURDAY

Family Day on the Midway from noon to 5 p.m. Get 20 tickets for a special price of $10. Special price tickets must be used by 5 p.m. Regular prices from 5 p.m. to closing are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Junior Livestock Building, Small Animal Building, Youth Building and Farm Progress Arena.

8 a.m.

Junior Fair Goat Judging

8:30 a.m.

Junior Fair Cavies Judging

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Cat and Kitten Judging

Horse Pull at Grandstand

10 a.m.

Junior Fair Younger Brother/Sister Exhibit Class

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Warehouse 4 on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

12:30 p.m.

Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show

1 p.m.

Farm Tractor Pull at the Grandstand

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

20 Minute Mission on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Small Animal Auction

Sabotage on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Supreme Showmanship

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

8 p.m.

Smash Mouth Concert at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m.

Whiskey Flats at Radio Park

SUNDAY

Rides are open from noon to 5 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

9 a.m.

Pernat Haase Meats 4WD Truck Pull at the Grandstand

10 a.m.

Little Flock Showmanship Contest

10:30 a.m.

Pig Pals Swine Spectacular

11:30 a.m.

Dairy Youth Recognition Auction

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Driving Buddies on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

1 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Little Bunny Huddle Showmanship

Junior Fair Model Horse Judging

Demolition Derby at the Grandstand

1:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Little Britches Showmanship Contest

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Vacant Church on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Little Shepherds Showmanship Contest

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Avionics on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Junior Fair Herdsmanship Awards

5:30 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

6 p.m.

Demolition Derby at the Grandstand

