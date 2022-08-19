This weekend at the Dodge County Fair

The Dodge County Fair concludes this weekend at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

SATURDAY

Family Day on the Midway from noon to 5 p.m. Get 20 tickets for a special price of $10. Special price tickets must be used by 5 p.m. Regular prices from 5 p.m. to closing are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Junior Livestock Building, Small Animal Building, Youth Building and Farm Progress Arena.

8 a.m.

Junior Fair Goat Judging

8:30 a.m.

Junior Fair Cavies Judging

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Cat and Kitten Judging

Horse Pull at Grandstand

10 a.m.

Junior Fair Younger Brother/Sister Exhibit Class

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Warehouse 4 on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

12:30 p.m.

Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show

1 p.m.

Farm Tractor Pull at the Grandstand

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

20 Minute Mission on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Small Animal Auction

Sabotage on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Supreme Showmanship

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

8 p.m.

Smash Mouth Concert at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m.

Whiskey Flats at Radio Park

SUNDAY

Rides are open from noon to 5 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

9 a.m.

Pernat Haase Meats 4WD Truck Pull at the Grandstand

10 a.m.

Little Flock Showmanship Contest

10:30 a.m.

Pig Pals Swine Spectacular

11:30 a.m.

Dairy Youth Recognition Auction

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Driving Buddies on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

1 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Little Bunny Huddle Showmanship

Junior Fair Model Horse Judging

Demolition Derby at the Grandstand

1:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Little Britches Showmanship Contest

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Vacant Church on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Little Shepherds Showmanship Contest

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Avionics on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

Junior Fair Herdsmanship Awards

5:30 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

6 p.m.

Demolition Derby at the Grandstand