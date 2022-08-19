This weekend at the Dodge County Fair

The Dodge County Fair concludes this weekend at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
SATURDAY
Family Day on the Midway from noon to 5 p.m. Get 20 tickets for a special price of $10. Special price tickets must be used by 5 p.m. Regular prices from 5 p.m. to closing are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Junior Livestock Building, Small Animal Building, Youth Building and Farm Progress Arena.
8 a.m.
People are also reading…
Junior Fair Goat Judging
8:30 a.m.
Junior Fair Cavies Judging
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Cat and Kitten Judging
Horse Pull at Grandstand
10 a.m.
Junior Fair Younger Brother/Sister Exhibit Class
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Warehouse 4 on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
12:30 p.m.
Dodge County Holstein Futurity Show
1 p.m.
Farm Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
20 Minute Mission on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Chainsaw Carving Auction
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Small Animal Auction
Sabotage on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Supreme Showmanship
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
8 p.m.
Smash Mouth Concert at the Grandstand
9:30 p.m.
Whiskey Flats at Radio Park
SUNDAY
Rides are open from noon to 5 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
9 a.m.
Pernat Haase Meats 4WD Truck Pull at the Grandstand
10 a.m.
Little Flock Showmanship Contest
10:30 a.m.
Pig Pals Swine Spectacular
11:30 a.m.
Dairy Youth Recognition Auction
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Driving Buddies on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
1 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Little Bunny Huddle Showmanship
Junior Fair Model Horse Judging
Demolition Derby at the Grandstand
1:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
Little Britches Showmanship Contest
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Vacant Church on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Little Shepherds Showmanship Contest
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Avionics on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
Junior Fair Herdsmanship Awards
5:30 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
6 p.m.
Demolition Derby at the Grandstand