Three die in Watertown house fire

Three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning.

Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement that the fire is under investigation by the Watertown fire police departments as well as the State Fire Marshall.

According to the press release, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Western Avenue and was reported around 12:30 a.m. Emergency responders found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived and were told people were trapped inside.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the residents, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke, and flames, according to the release.

Names and ages of the three who died were not released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Teesch said in the release.

Assisting agencies include; fire agencies responding through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System as well as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

