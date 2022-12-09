Three die in Watertown house fire

Three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning.
Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement that the fire is under investigation by the Watertown fire police departments as well as the State Fire Marshall.
According to the press release, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Western Avenue and was reported around 12:30 a.m. Emergency responders found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived and were told people were trapped inside.
Firefighters attempted to rescue the residents, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke, and flames, according to the release.
Names and ages of the three who died were not released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Teesch said in the release.
Assisting agencies include; fire agencies responding through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System as well as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Those who want a healthy option in their diets may want to check out the newest addition to the Beaver Dam business community – Spring Street Nutrition. The shop at 316 S. Spring St. is owned by Jennie Sukow and Chris Aguiniga, who also own and operate Columbus Nutrition at 300 N. Dickason St. in Columbus. They are part of a team which has opened nine different locations throughout the area.
How can downtown compete with big box stores across the nation?
One tool that many communities have utilized is a Business Improvement District. A BID, as it is called, bands commercial property owners and businesses together for purposes of coordinating marketing, hiring staff, improving facilities, recruiting businesses, stimulating economic development and creating a collective voice.
An inmate, who is charged with stabbing a Waupun Correctional Officer 13 times and biting another one on the wrist the Christmas Eve of 2019, was scheduled on Thursday to a three day trial in a Dodge County Courtroom.
The Redbud Players are performing a double feature of Agatha Christie plays, “The Patient" and “The Wasp Nest.” The opening night was Friday but the show will go on Saturday and Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1049 Park Ave.
Columbus has activities planned to go with the Holiday Train that is expected to arrive in Columbus around 9 p.m. on Dec. 9. The official time the train is expected is at 9:05 p.m. but there will be things going on in Columbus beginning around 7 p.m.
Police look over the scene of a house fire in Watertown on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Three people died in the fire, authorities said.