Three Dodge County residents arrested in drug bust

JUNEAU -- Law enforcement from around Dodge County worked together on Tuesday while investigating an apartment in Juneau where a large amount of drugs were found leading to the arrest of two people from Juneau and a Beaver Dam man.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit led the investigation on Tuesday around noon. The drug enforcement unit was led by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments while the search warrant was conducted at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue, Apt. 1 in Juneau. As a result of that search warrant 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana, and $51,907 in alleged drug money were seized. Two vehicles used in the commission of felonies were also impounded. The Jefferson County Drug Task Force also assisted with this investigation.

As a result of the investigation and the drug seizure, three individuals have been arrested and charges requested as indicated below.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz age 40 of Juneau

- Possession with intent to deliver more than 50g Methamphetamine

- Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana 200g-1000g

- Maintaining a drug trafficking place

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Three Counts Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine

Kaila Brenholt age 34 of Juneau

- Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Raul De La Garza age 51 of Beaver Dam

- Three Counts Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine

- Warrant arrest – Fail to appear - possession of drug paraphernalia

This investigation has revealed drug ties directly back to the Mexican Drug Cartels.

“This is a disturbing reality that major drug operations south of our country’s southern border are having a direct impact on drug use and overdoses here in Wisconsin,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in the press release.

Schmidt said he is very concerned, as our community should be, that these drugs are moving to Dodge County and all of Wisconsin in quantities and in frequency that we have never seen before. It is having deadly consequences for our community and is very much impacting the lives and mental health of our community.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with all police agencies in Dodge County, will continue to pursue these deadly drugs and dealers.

“We are very proud of the exemplary work of our entire team as they have been making significant impacts with recent arrests. Unfortunately, until something is done to cut off the source of these drugs at the southern border, it will be a difficult uphill battle for our law enforcement efforts in Dodge County,” Schmidt said. “However, dealers will know that in Dodge County, we will hold them accountable, and we will work through the justice system to put them in prison.”