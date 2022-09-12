Three individuals appear in Dodge County for felony OWIs

JUNEAU – Dodge County Courts had three individuals who appeared in court on Monday charged with either their fifth or sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Jenna Rabehl, 36, Beaver Dam, faces charges for her fifth offense of OWI. Mitchell McConley, 60, Beaver Dam, and Brian Hellenbrand, 42, Columbus, both face sixth offense OWI charges. All three could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for driving intoxicated.

“Operating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense that puts everyone on the road’s lives at risk,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “When someone is arrested for OWI, we hope that they learn from the experience and it won't happen again. When someone is arrested for multiple offenses, it becomes a blatant disregard for not only the law but for the safety of everyone in our community.”

Schmidt said that substance abuse and addiction may play a part in someone being arrested numerous times for OWI, but when they get behind the wheel of a vehicle that is another issue entirely.

“We certainly want those individuals to seek treatment and get help in overcoming challenges with their addiction, but the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will vigorously enforce OWI traffic laws to keep the rest of the motoring public safe,” Schmidt said.

According to the criminal complaint, Rabehl's arrest occurred following her vehicle running off Highway 33 into a ravine on Jan. 23. Rabehl allegedly admitted that she intentionally ran off the roadway. Rabehl had a blood draw which resulted in a reading of .092.

According to McConley’s criminal complaint, he was arrested on Saturday night after getting into an accident on Industrial Drive and Green Valley Road in Beaver Dam. McConley had crashed into a bus and appeared intoxicated to witnesses. McConley submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer which resulted in a reading of .171.

According to Hellenbrand’s criminal complaint, he was arrested after fleeing from offers during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. He submitted to a preliminary Breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .296.

Hellenbrand’s preliminary hearing is Sept. 22. Rabehl and McConley’s preliminary hearings are Oct. 20.